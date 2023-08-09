Bypass the Meta new blockade

Well, we knew it was going to happen, and it finally has. Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has started blocking Canadian news from its social media platforms.

Why did one of the world’s richest companies decide to take this drastic step? In short, it doesn’t like the fact that after making money from the hard work of Canadian journalists for almost 17 years that they’re now required to fairly compensate the content creators. It basically wants to have its cake and eat it too – Facebook wants to make money from news, but is unwilling to provide the financial resources to ensure that reliable, trustworthy news can be created.

But wait a minute, don’t newspapers choose to post their content on Facebook and Instagram? Why should they be able to make use of the social media tools for free and then expect payment for items that they themselves chose to share? Isn’t this just a case of newspapers not adapting to the times?

Hogwash.

What newspapers are doing on social media is the same thing that’s been done for decades with print editions. Many titles have long histories of distributing copies, often free of charge, to local coffee shops, libraries and seniors’ residences in order to improve access to their content and to keep locals informed of the important community news of the week. Now, imagine that those coffee shops, libraries and seniors’ residences turned around and sold or rented those copies to patrons and residents and kept all the money for themselves. That doesn’t seem right, does it? Well, that’s exactly what Facebook, Instagram and Google are doing when they sell ads based on the traffic that quality community journalism brings to their sites.

So, rather than helping to promote democracy and civic inclusion, as well as preventing the growth of unchecked misinformation on their platforms, the online giants have decided to place their bottom lines ahead of what’s best for their users. However, despite protests to the contrary, I think they’re going to discover just how important the presence of local news content on their sites is to them. Several large advertisers have already pledged to stop advertising on the platforms, and, if I were a betting man, I’d wager that the amount of time that Canadians spend actively engaging Facebook (one of the company’s key success metrics) will also go down as readers look elsewhere for the news and information they crave.

Fortunately, since Facebook, Instagram and Google don’t create news, the news they’re hiding from you is still being produced by the same local journalists you’ve come to know and trust.

You can start by visiting this paper’s website at www.fftimes.com, signing up for our free newsletter, or picking up a physical copy at news stands throughout the district.