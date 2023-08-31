About Bill C-18

You may have noticed over the last few weeks that Fort Frances Times stories are not showing up on your regular social media feeds — specifically, on Facebook.

That’s because Meta – which operates both Facebook and Instagram – has banned all Canadian news links on their platforms.

The move is in response to the federal government’s introduction of the Online News Act, which forces such entities to pay to carry Canadian news links on their platforms.

What this means is that followers of the Times on these platforms can’t see links to our stories. And you can’t share links to our news either.

In Turkey, there is a saying: ‘When elephants clash, the ants perish.’ But rest assured, the Times is working harder than ever to get our content to residents of the Rainy River District and beyond.

You can go directly to the source at fftimes.com. You can also sign up for our daily email newsletter, which gets delivered at 7 p.m., Tuesday through Friday, to your inbox at fftimes.com/daily-headlines.

And, as always, we still think the best way to get your news is in the actual paper! You can subscribe to the printed paper at any time by calling us at 807-274-5373, or online at fftimes.com/subscribe to receive the newspaper at home — anywhere our carriers (or Canada Post) can deliver!

Thanks for continuing to support the Fort Frances Times.