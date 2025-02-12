Music of the Heart

I borrowed the title for this piece from the film of the same name released in 1999, directed by Wes Craven, starring Meryl Streep. The movie is a favourite of mine, due to its supports of the power of the arts. I suspect it could have something to do with my age, but I find incredible joy these days while listening to the music of my youth, especially when the original “players” are behind their instruments, their hair now grey and thinning, their stance slightly stooped, but their eyes continue to dance, knowing they created something lasting.

We all have our favourite songs, but I think the list of favourites grows as we age, and it becomes more difficult to place one favourite above another. When we were young, we had a favourite colour and a favourite food and a favourite toy, and we were faithful to that favourite until another favourite took its place; only one top dog allowed. The beauty of age is the collection of favourites we tuck away in our memory closet, a closet that by the time we reach our ripe old age is bursting, with hardly any space to squeeze one more favourite into. I think that is mostly because we can see the beauty in just about everything we gathered along life’s journey and are able to leave those less than stellar moments behind, taking with us only the wisdom of the experience.

Music is a placeholder, a reminder of where we were on a certain day, a reminder that we indeed did have a youth and a heart full of ideas and dreams, some of which we found the path to and others we had to release. Music allows us to become time travellers. Psychology Today tells us implicit memories, those that are unconscious, that are an almost automatic reflex to some stimulus, are “more enduring and may last a lifetime” (February 14, 2021). These enduring memories can even surpass dementia.

I was never a Rolling Stones fan, but I can’t help but admire their longevity. Some say it is embarrassing to see them in their aged states still gyrating and grooving, but that very endurance has earned my applause. I was always a fan of harmony, harmony expressed like America with “You Can Do Magic,” Creedence Clearwater Revival’s “Have You Ever Seen The Rain,” Seals and Crofts and “Summer Breeze,” Simon & Garfunkel’s infinite list, just a few of the musical giants whom I listened to and continue to do so at every opportunity. Three Dog Night had their largest following and hits during my high school years (1969-1974), and they continue to take the stage with dates set in 2025. “Eli’s Comin’” is one of my favourites of theirs and I cannot sit still when I hear it. But I also have a memory of a local band of young musical giants in Fort Frances, “The Agency” and their rendition of “Eli’s Comin’” was even better than Three Dog Night’s version, in my humble opinion. My playlist would include Chicago’s “Saturday in the Park” from 1972 with their amazing brass section. Procol Harum and “A Whiter Shade of Pale” released in 1967 sounds just as good in their recent performances, though with a mellower and more seasoned tone.

I close my eyes and try to recall the tunes coming from the Jukebox in the high school cafeteria. I can hear Bread crooning “If” in 1972, Stevie Wonder with “Superstition,” The Grass Roots with “Sooner or Later.” Edward Bear came to Fort Frances when I was just leaving high school I think and played at the Prince Albert Hotel with the memorable “Last Song.” I remember thinking that was a huge deal. Sugar and Spice, a Canadian pop group from Winnipeg, played at the Royal Theatre. I have one of their 45s but I can’t seem to put my hands on it. I seem to recall it had “Sweet Talkin’ Woman” on side A and “Strawberry Wine” on side B.

Of all the music from all the bands that I have safely stowed away in my precious memory banks, none can compare to the talent of my pals and their guitars all those years ago when we were just beginning, when our whole lives were ahead of us, limited only by our imaginations. They know who they are. Their music lives on in my heart and the memory is crystal clear, for which I am so grateful.

wendistewart@live.ca