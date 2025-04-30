Health Care with a Twist

It is no secret that I am a huge fan of Steve Hartman and his philosophy and pursuit of those moments when people demonstrate what is best about humanity – kindness. I applaud him for seeking out these stories and bringing them to us, especially in this climate of greed and judgment.

In 2023, Steve’s “On the Road” reported a story involving the Metropolitan Jewish Health System (MJHS), a not-for profit originally established in 1907 when “The Four Brooklyn Ladies” recognized the impact of rampant illness and poverty, people needing help. These four women – Sarah Webelovsky, Emma Rosenthal, Sarah Berlin, Flora Grodin – cared for those who needed assistance. They raised funds to support their actions, but most importantly, they gave of their time to the poor and elderly who had little options available to them in time of illness and at end of life. One hundred plus years later, an employee of MJHS followed the example set by these four women.

Emily Margolis is an accounting clerk with MJHS. She came upon a payment made for services and it was Emily’s job to prepare and mail off the receipt of payment to the patient. She could have folded the paperwork, placing it in the envelope, and that would have been the end of the story but… Emily had a gift she was willing to share, and the rest is, as they say, history. Melody Morrow of New York City injured her ankle and required physical therapy, which of course helped her ankle heal, but what really made her feel better was her healthcare bill. Why? That’s an easy answer. Most of us would far rather not have bills to pay, but on the envelope mailed back to Melody was an expression of art of the loveliest kind. The first envelope bore a few simple music notes placed around Melody’s first name, an obvious connection. And after that, each envelope was more elaborate than the one before. Original art created by some unknown person behind the scenes of healthcare was being shared with Melody month after month. These cheerful works of art inspired Melody to go in search of the artist, calling MJHS and inquiring of the receptionist if anyone in the billing department happened to have an artistic talent. The answer required little consideration, the woman calling out – “Emily, this is for you.”

Emily’s explanation to Steve Hartman as to why the envelope became her blank canvas was simple – “I like to make people happy” and maybe her drawings might help people feel better. As the months continued, Emily started taking Melody’s envelopes home at night on which to create her masterpieces. Melody is all paid up, but it didn’t end there; she and Emily have become good friends. After the story aired on “On the Road,” Emily began receiving her own special envelopes from school children who were grateful for the example of kindness Emily set for them. A Manhattan coffee shop exhibited some of Emily’s drawings as testament to “the healing power of her kindness.”

The beauty of the action, Melody explained to Steve, was a stranger striving to do something kind for someone she didn’t know. Much too often we leave the care of others to government agencies, to those who are professionally obligated to care for those of us in need. Many of us don’t even know the names of our neighbours. On the same page, we often utter words like “this should be taught in schools,” abandoning our own sense of responsibility to each other and to the youngsters in our community to help them thrive.

Recently, a neighbour of mine had a bad fall at a local big box store. When Chris fell, her leg was left lying across her chest, and she was rushed to hospital. After surgery and a few days of recovery, she was sent home. Within hours of the news of her fall, the community rallied. Her husband Del had spent an entire career with the military, and he laughs that he didn’t even know how to turn on the oven let alone make a meal. Neighbours drew up a schedule for dog walking and providing hot and delicious meals, delivered every day until Chris was able to be up and around. This expression of kindness was immediate and without hesitation and those who participated felt the joy of lending a hand as much, if not more than Chris and Del appreciated the help; the power of neighbours caring for neighbours.

I find myself considering Emily’s lovely art and what started out as a few simple sketches brought she and Melody together as friends. I’ve recently had a wee setback and delivered to my door this weekend (as I write this) were delicious Easter meals prepared by two of my neighbours. I feel better already. Now to pay it forward.

wendistewart@live.ca