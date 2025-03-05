Vehicle Safety & Maintenance: Part 2

DID YOU KNOW?

If you are driving in Ontario, adhering to the Highway Traffic Act with regards to ensuring proper loading and securing loads applies to both commercial and non-commercial vehicles. In addition, as the driver, you are responsible for making sure cargo is evenly balanced and properly bound, secured, contained or covered so that no portion of the load may become dislodged or fall, leak, spill or blow from the vehicle.

DANGEROUS PROJECTILES

Items inside or outside the vehicle could potentially become DANGEROUS PROJECTILES if you are driving in windy conditions, over a bump, through a pothole, suddenly stop, accelerate, turn sharply, or unfortunately… experience a collision. It is crucial to always take the time to inspect and secure loose items both inside and outside the vehicle before travelling.

Meanwhile, my time as a first responder in the fire rescue service has shown me firsthand the devastating consequences of unsecured loads.

LOAD TO ROAD—KNOW THE FOLLOWING BEFORE YOU GO

Road safety advocates state that if you’re transporting a load — on a vehicle’s roof, in the vehicle’s bed, trunk, or even in an open/closed trailer — there some crucial things to know before you go, such as:

Brake lights, signal lights and running lights must be kept visible at all times; are they all working?

In the province of Ontario, the Highway Traffic Act states that any load overhanging the rear of a vehicle by 1.5 metres (5ft.) or more should be marked by a red light when lights are required (one-half hour before sunset to one-half hour after sunrise or at other times of poor light conditions) and, at all other times, by a red flag or red marker.

If the view from your inside rearview mirror is blocked, do the mirrors on both sides of your vehicle give you a clear view of the load or trailer to the rear?

If the load or load in the trailer, or even the trailer width, blocks your vision to the rear, you must have additional mirrors that provide a clear view of the load/trailer to the rear.

Loose items should be contained in boxes, bins, or other suitable containers.

Use ratchet straps (in good condition) or rope (in good condition) if you are skilled in tying proper knots; bungee cords should only be used as an accessory as they aren’t strong enough to rely on.

Always check your load by pushing and pulling on each individual item and adjust if necessary.

Stop and check the load periodically; always ensure that you are in a safe area and not in the line-of-fire of other vehicles when checking your load.

Account for the new height, width and length dimensions while driving; be extra cautious when going up/down a hill, turning, stopping, accelerating or going under a bridge.

Safety—it starts with you.