Vehicle Safety & Maintenance: Part 1 of 2

DID YOU KNOW?

While many drivers are well aware of the importance of keeping their vehicle in good operating condition such as completing routine maintenance checks, some may still overlook the importance of safety and maintenance of their vehicles. In addition, it is illegal to drive a vehicle that is in dangerous condition. As well, a police officer or Ministry of Transportation inspector can examine your vehicle, its equipment and any trailer attached to it, at any time.

FOCUS ON VEHICLE SAFETY & MAINTENANCE

Keep your vehicle in good operating condition by doing routine checks and ensuring the following:

Tires: Tire maintenance is a vital aspect of vehicle safety; tire pressure, tread depth, and overall condition impact your vehicle’s performance. Winter tires are highly recommended. Additionally, after getting tires changed and/or a flat tire repaired, you need to get tires RETORQUED after driving 100 kilometres! Unfortunately, many tire experts across Canada have found that the majority of people do not return to the garage for re-torquing; not having your tires retorqued could potentially lead to a wheel coming off … resulting in tragic consequences.

Fluid Levels: Ensure your windshield washer reservoir is full (winter mixture in fall/winter) and an extra full jug is in the vehicle. Other fluids to check are: oil level, brake fluid level, coolant level, and of course the fuel tank level, which needs to be at FULL before heading out on a trip. Is your vehicle due for an oil change? Also, some vehicles do not have a dipstick for the transmission fluid level. Next time your vehicle is in for an oil change etc. have the service professional also check your transmission fluid level for peace of mind. Note: Always refer to your owners manual for locations of fluid reservoirs.

Brakes: Ensure your brakes are in good condition. What is the percentage left on your brake pads? (Newer vehicles are equipped with a Brake Pad Life Monitor to help predict wear of vehicle’s brake pads).

Lights: Ensure your lights are operational and aren’t burned-out, dim or cracked, as well as there is no ice, snow, or dirt that may interfere with the vehicle lighting.

Windows: Ensure all windows (do a 360°) are clean, not cracked, as well as there is no ice, snow or dirt that may interfere with visibility.

Windshield Wipers: Ensure all wipers are in good working condition and that the rubber is not broken or worn. Consider buying extra windshield wipers and store them inside your vehicle. There have been instances where people have been travelling during the winter months and/or when it was raining, and their wipers blades failed to wipe off their front windshield because of being damaged and/or the rubber was split etc.

Battery Check-Up: Ensure to give your battery a thorough check-up regularly when the vehicle is serviced etc. The average 12-volt battery lasts 3-5 years in today’s vehicles.

Snow/Ice on Vehicle: Clear the snow and ice from your vehicle’s roof, engine hood, and back; snow and ice chunks interfere with drivers visibility, leading to reduced reaction time and increased risk of an incident. Do you have a good snow brush/scraper, which is long enough so you can clear the top of your vehicle?

Backup Camera: Ensure your backup camera is clean.

Other components: Obvious defects with belts, hoses, and possible leaks.

ADDITIONAL TIDBIT

Ensure to always keep sunglasses in your vehicle to deal with the winter glare, which for some … could be a scare.

Safety—it starts with you.