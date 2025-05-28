The Risk of Wildland Fires is Growing

DID YOU KNOW?

Canada faces an increasing threat from WILDLAND FIRES, which are becoming more frequent and intense due to higher temperatures and drier conditions.

IMPACTS OF WILDLAND FIRES IN CANADA

According to the Canadian Council of Forest Ministers, Wildland Fires are a natural hazard that occurs across Canada’s landscapes, including forests, tundra, shrublands, and grasslands. In addition, Wildland Fires are also a vital element for sustained healthy and diverse forest ecosystems. However, Wildland Fires can become a concern when they threaten people, communities, and other forest-based values, such as infrastructure, timber supply, and areas of cultural significance.

PEOPLE

Human activity sparks a significant number of Wildland Fires across Canada every year. Additionally, experts have stated that preventing Wildland Fires isn’t just about individual responsibility; there are calls for a fundamental shift in how society approaches the problem. While educating people remains crucial, there is a need for significant, lasting systemic changes. Staying the course is not an option; the time for change is now!

ORGANIZATIONS

Across Canada, many organizations are actively working to prevent Wildland Fires by focusing on prevention, mitigation, and preparedness. Back in 2024, the Canadian Council of Forest Ministers, an organization to which previous reference was made, issued the Canadian Wildland Fire Prevention and Mitigation Strategy—Taking Action Together.

MEASURABLES (THINGS THAT ARE MEASURABLE)

Based on data in the Canadian National Forestry Database, over 8,000 Wildland Fires occur each year. Lightning causes about 50 percent of all Wildland Fires, but accounts for about 85 percent of the annual area burned. NOTE: The cause of Wildland Fires can vary from region to region and from month to month. For example, in 2020, 88 percent of Wildland Fires in Alberta were caused by humans. In fact, human activity is actually the cause of many fires, stemming from sources like:

Campfires left unattended

Debris burning

Careless disposal of lit smoking materials or matches

Equipment malfunctions

Industrial activities, agricultural, and power lines

Off-road vehicle use, fireworks, ammunition, and arson

FireSmart Canada has reported that 90 percent of home ignitions in Canada are caused by airborne embers. As well, those embers can blow kilometres ahead of a Wildland Fire and ignite materials on or near your home or cabin/cottage/camp. Go to: www.firesmartcanada.ca to learn more on how we all can be FIRESMART.

PROCEDURES (PROTOCOLS/STEPS)

There are many opportunities to enhance Wildland Fire prevention and mitigation capabilities across Canada as reported by the Canadian Council of Forest Ministers:

Reducing hazardous fuels (shrubs, grasslands, or any flammable vegetation).

Expanding landscape Wildland Fire management activities.

Assessing Wildland Fire Hazard through modeling.

Adopting standards for community expansion and developments.

Enhancing our commitment to implementing the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre’s (CIFFC’s) FireSmart Canada tools, principles, and measures.

Engaging whole-of-society partners to increase our collective knowledge and understanding of Wildland Fire Risk in Canada.

Educating the public on how to limit HUMAN-CAUSED Wildland Fires.

Meanwhile, protecting your home starts with SIMPLE STEPS (actions); here are some tips to make your home or cabin/cottage/camp and property FireSmart:

STAY INFORMED: Always be aware of the FOREST FIRE DANGER RATINGS within the area you are located, as well as any nearby WILDLAND FIRES. NOTE: This month, people had to be rescued from a provincial park in Manitoba via helicopter because of an approaching Wildland Fire.

Keep outdoor combustible debris away from your home, cabin/cottage/camp, garage, shed, and other structures.

Dry grass and combustible debris can collect under unsheathed porches, decks, and floors; it’s a good idea to enclose those areas in.

Remove combustible materials from under your decks and porches etc.

IMMEDIATE ZONE (0 m to 1.5 m): A minimum 1.5 metre non-combustible surface should extend around the entire home and any attachments, such as decks.

INTERMEDIATE ZONE (1.5 m to 10 m): This should be a fire resistant area, free of all materials that could easily ignite from a wildland fire.

EXTENDED ZONE (10 m to 30 m): Thin and prune evergreen trees to reduce hazards in this zone. Regularly remove accumulations of falling branches, and dry grass/needles to eliminate potential surface fuels. As well, look for opportunities to create a fire break by creating space between trees and vegetation.

Spacing trees at 3 metres apart will help reduce the intensity of Wildland Fires.

Prune all tree branches within 2 metres from the ground.

Clean and maintain gutters and roofs. Keep decks and balconies clear of leaves and debris.

Keep grass and weeds cut below 10 centimetres.

Move firewood, at least 10 metres away from your home, cabin/cottage/camp, garage, shed, and other structures.

Wildland Fires do happen unexpectedly; if your home or cabin/cottage/camp is near the forest, take extra care, especially during dry periods. If near a source of water such as a lake or river, a portable fire pump, lengths of hose with nozzles can prove invaluable.

Have a WILDLAND FIRE EVACUATION PLAN for your home or cabin/cottage/camp.

Safety—it starts with you.