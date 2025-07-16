Stay Safe on Your Summer Adventures: Part 2 of 2

DID YOU KNOW?

It’s easy for people to overlook essential details when planning a camping or hiking trip. They might forget to check if their gear is appropriate, if the campsite and trail are suitable for their group, or if they truly understand the environment they’ll be in.

Meanwhile, in last week’s Safety Tidbits Column I shared the first four elements from the “VITAL SIX” tool and its P.O.M.P.E.E. framework. Continuing onward, let’s explore some bits and pieces from the remaining two elements.

EQUIPMENT (MATERIALS & INFRASTRUCTURE)

PRE-TRIP VEHICLE CHECK: Check the condition of all your tires, including the spare, and verify they’re at the correct pressure. Make sure your wiper blades are in good condition and pack backup blades. Check all fluid levels, top up your windshield washer fluid, and make sure your gas/fuel tank is full before you hit the road.

FIRST AID KITS: Ensure you have a fully stocked and dedicated first aid kit for your vehicle and an additional one to bring along on any hiking adventures.

FIRE EXTINGUISHERS: Being prepared for unexpected fires in your vehicle or while camping is a great idea. A multipurpose fire extinguisher can make a significant difference, as fires can ignite quickly in both scenarios.

EPI-PENS FOR SEVERE ALLERGIES: Does anyone have a severe allergy to bees or wasps? If so, do they have multiple EpiPen’s readily available?

PACK SMART: Pack appropriate clothing for the season and weather, and wear sturdy footwear suitable for the terrain. Bring navigation tools like a map and compass, or a dependable GPS device. Carry plenty of food and water to stay energized and hydrated. Always include a headlamp or flashlight with extra batteries, even for day hikes. For safety, every hiker should carry a whistle.

BEAR SPRAY—A WILDERNESS SAFETY TOOL: Bear spray is legal to carry and is intended specifically for self-defense in situations involving wildlife encounters. Experts recommend keeping your bear spray readily accessible and be thoroughly familiar with its proper use, including the manufacturer’s instructions. If children are present, store bear spray out of their sight and reach if it’s not in your possession.

MOBILE PHONE ACCESSIBILITY: Will your mobile phone have service at your camping or hiking site?

ELECTRICITY ACCESS: Will you have access to electricity to charge your mobile devices? If not, you might want to consider a portable power station or other alternative charging methods.

WALKIE-TALKIES RANGE LIMITATIONS: Walkie-talkies can be a great way to communicate, but it’s important to understand their limitations, especially regarding range. The advertised range for most walkie-talkies is based on line-of-sight in open spaces, without any obstructions like trees, hills, or buildings in between.

THE LIFESAVING POWER OF A SATELLITE MESSENGER/COMMUNICATOR: 11 years ago, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a remote cabin on the Northwest Arm of Rainy Lake. An individual was injured and couldn’t get out on their own. They didn’t have a cell phone or anyone else to help, but they did have a satellite messenger/communicator. This device allowed them to call for help and ultimately led to their rescue. Experts have long recommended prioritizing satellite messengers and communicators that offer two-way texting capability. This feature goes beyond basic emergency alerts, allowing you to type and send custom messages to contacts, providing crucial updates and maintaining communication even when off-grid.

TARPS—AN ESSENTIAL SAFETY TOOL: Tarps offer a versatile solution for creating shelter from rain, sun, and wind, which can be vital in preventing hypothermia, sunburn, or heatstroke. In addition, tarps can be used to expand your sheltered living or storage space, keeping gear dry and secure, and offering a designated area for cooking or first aid away from harsh conditions.

INFRASTRUCTURE AVAILABILITY: What infrastructure is available at your camping site? Does your campsite site have utilities such as: water, electricity, and other services? Does your campsite have a washroom and showering facilities? Is there a dedicated garbage disposal station (site) located on your campsite?

NO SCENTS IN TENTS—IT’S COMMON SENSE: Keep tents, sleeping bags, and sleeping clothes etc. scent-free of food, food scents and beverages. This means NO-FOOD-IN-TENTS.

ENVIRONMENT (PHYSICAL)

Consider the impact of weather, terrain, the limitations of infrastructure, the extent of existing vulnerabilities, accessibility issues, and the sheer force of potential hazards each present unique challenges that demand consideration.

Remote or rural areas may have few emergency services, limited access to evacuation routes, and challenges in coordinating response efforts.

BE BEAR & WILDLIFE WISE: Canada and its surrounding areas are home to diverse wildlife. Store food in bear-resistant containers or hand from a tree; never have food in your tent! Additionally, make noise while hiking to avoid startling animals, and know what to do if you encounter wildlife.

CHOOSING YOUR CAMPSITE—SAFETY FIRST: When choosing a campsite, keep these areas in mind to ensure your safety and peace of mind: * Avoid dead or unstable trees: These can fall unexpectedly, especially in windy conditions. * Steer clear of low-lying areas: Heavy rains can quickly flood these spots. * Stay away from roads: This helps avoid potential incidents and offers more tranquility.

Remember, taking the time to learn and practice injury prevention costs you nothing. Failing to do so, could lead to the unthinkable … the loss of your life and the lives of those you hold dear.

Safety—it starts with you.