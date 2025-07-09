Stay Safe on Your Summer Adventures: Part 1 of 2

DID YOU KNOW?

Summer in Canada means more people are heading outdoors to enjoy our vast country’s stunning natural landscapes. Whether you’re an experienced hiker or planning your first camping trip, prioritizing safety is key to a memorable and injury-free experience. Understanding and practicing injury prevention can be the difference between an amazing adventure or a dangerous outcome.

THE “VITAL SIX” FOR SAFE ADVENTURES

Planning a summer camping or hiking trip? Here are some key bits and pieces drawn from “The Vital Six” tool and its P.O.M.P.E.E. framework … to help you prepare. Let’s start with the first four elements of the P.O.M.P.E.E. framework:

PEOPLE

Does anyone have a medical condition that you need to be aware of?

Does anyone have specific allergies? Is anyone allergic to bees or wasps?

Does anyone take medications, and may potentially need assistance in taking them?

What skills and experience do the people have that are camping or hiking with you that would be of value during an emergency? How many people know First Aid/CPR?

Are there people in your camping or hiking group with special needs? It’s vital to consider people with special needs when planning a camping trip or a hiking adventure; thinking about their unique requirements now can make a significant difference during an emergency.

ORGANIZATIONS

COMMUNITIES: What communities will you be travelling through, as well as camping/hiking in, and are they an incorporated (organized) community or unincorporated (unorganized) community? What resources etc. are in each community, which would be of value to know?

EMERGENCY SERVICES: What emergency service organizations are in the area where you’ll be camping or hiking?

MEDICAL/HEALTH CENTRE: What is the nearest hospital to your camping or hiking location?

CAMPGROUND STAFF/RANGERS: The availability of staff, rangers, and resources at a campground will differ greatly depending on if it’s a provincial park, national park, private, or remote site. To be prepared, it’s a good idea to confirm this information before your trip, ensuring you know what resources are on hand.

THE WEATHER NETWORK: Don’t forget to download The Weather Network app! It’s a valuable tool for any mobile device you bring camping or hiking, as long as you have a reliable cellular or internet connection.

MEASURABLES (THINGS THAT ARE MEASURABLE)

CHECK WEATHER FORECASTS: Unpredictable weather can quickly turn a pleasant outing into a dangerous situation. Monitor forecasts closely and be prepared for sudden changes, including storms, significant temperature drops, or high winds etc.

Are there any active WILDLAND FIRES in the vicinity of your current camping or hiking location?

Hey hikers, don’t forget to keep an eye on your time and where you’re headed. And seriously, be honest about everyone’s fitness level. Can everyone in your group really make it to the end and back on their own two feet?

PROCEDURES (PROTOCOLS/STEPS)

PLAN YOUR ROUTE & SHARE IT: Always inform someone of your itinerary, including your destination, planned route, and estimated return time. Stick to your plan and update your contact if anything changes.

MAINTAIN CONNECTIONS WITH YOUR CAMPING/HIKING GROUP: How are you maintaining connections with members of your camping/hiking group when camping or going on a hiking adventure?

EXITS ROUTES FROM CAMPSITE: What are your exit routes from your campsite should you need to evacuate?

BE AWARE OF YOUR SURROUNDINGS: Once you’re out at your campsite or out on a hiking trail, situational awareness and adherence to best practices are crucial.

VENTURING NEAR WATER: If you’re near lakes, rivers, or ponds etc. exercise extreme caution. Be aware of currents, slippery banks, and sudden drops in depth. None swimmers need to be monitored and be within arms length of someone who can swim.

HEADING OUT ON THE WATER: Whether you’re in a boat, canoe, kayak, paddle board or personal watercraft etc. remember, approved LIFE JACKETS & PFD’S (Personal Flotation Devices) save lives. WEAR IT … DON’T STORE IT!

STAY ON MARKED TRAILS: Venturing off-trail can lead to getting lost, encountering dangerous terrain, or disturbing sensitive ecosystems. Carry Essential Navigation Tools: Even if you think you know the area, a map and compass (and the knowledge to use them) or a fully charged GPS device can be a lifesaver if you get disoriented.

FIRE SAFETY: If permitted, keep campfires small, attend them at all times, and ensure they are completely extinguished before leaving. Check local fire bans before lighting any fire.

POISONOUS PLANTS: Check to see if the campsite or hiking trail you are visiting has a bulletin posted with information on recognizing and identifying poisonous plants like poison ivy, wild parsnip, water hemlock, and stinging nettle etc.

WHAT TO DO IN AN EMERGENCY: Even with the best preparation, emergencies can happen. Stay Calm: Panicking can worsen a situation. Take a deep breath and assess the situation logically. Signal for Help: If you have cell service, call emergency services. If you have a GPS SATELLITE MESSENGER/LOCATOR DEVICE … USE IT. If not, use a whistle (three short blasts repeated is a universal distress signal) or a signal mirror. If lost or injured, it’s often best to stay put; this makes it easier for search and rescue teams to find you.

FIRST AID: Know at least basic first aid to address minor injuries or stabilize someone until help arrives.

Remember, taking the time to learn and practice injury prevention costs you nothing. Failing to do so, could lead to the unthinkable … the loss of your life and the lives of those you hold dear.

Safety—it starts with you.