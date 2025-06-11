Silent Waters, Deadly Facts: Canada’s Drowning Report 

DID YOU KNOW?

From 2015 to 2019, unintentional drownings tragically claimed 2,209 lives across Canada. This data, from the 2024 edition of the Canadian Drowning Report, reveals a consistent trend nationwide.

WATER RELATED DEATHS

Even though the average annual water-related death rate has gone down over the past 30 years, over 400 people still die each year from this preventable cause of death.

WHO IS DROWNING?

Between 2015 and 2019, an average of 343 males and 98 females died from drowning annually. This means males accounted for 78% of drowning deaths, while females accounted for 22%. The drowning rate for males was significantly higher than for females, at 1.9 per 100,000 compared to 0.5 per 100,000—over four times as high!

Between 2015 and 2019, drowning rates saw a decline across nearly all age groups compared to the preceding five-year period (2010–2014). Drowning Rates by Age Group (2015–2019):

Ages 0–4: 0.9 per 100,000

Ages 5–14: 0.6 per 100,000

Ages 15–19: 1.1 per 100,000

Ages 20–34: 1.3 per 100,000

Ages 35–49: 1.1 per 100,000

Ages 50–64: 1.3 per 100,000

Ages 65+: 1.6 per 100,000

WHEN ARE PEOPLE DROWNING?

While water-related deaths happen year-round, most occur during the warmest months. July consistently sees the highest number of drowning fatalities, with an average of 87 deaths each July from 2015 to 2019.

In addition, nearly two-thirds (66%) of drowning deaths happened between May and September. Sundays saw the highest number of drowning fatalities, with an average of 88 deaths occurring on that day each year from 2015 to 2019.

WHERE ARE PEOPLE DROWNING?

Most water-related deaths in Canada happen in natural settings like lakes, ponds, and rivers. Here’s a breakdown of the locations where these tragic incidents take place:

Lakes/Ponds: 35%

Rivers: 26%

Bathtubs: 13%

Other Bodies of Water: 11%

Pools: 9%

Oceans: 6%

WHAT WERE PEOPLE DOING?

The drowning report identified two primary categories of unintentional water-related fatalities:

Daily Living Activities: A significant 31% of drowning deaths occurred during routine daily activities. These included incidents related to bathing, motor vehicle travel (e.g., vehicles entering water), and travel on foot near bodies of water.

Recreational Activities: A larger proportion, 56%, of drowning deaths were linked to recreational pursuits. This category encompassed a wide range of activities such as swimming, walking, running, or playing near water, fishing, power boating, canoeing, kayaking, snowmobiling, and diving/jumping into water.

WHAT WERE THE RISK FACTORS?

BOATING:

79% (Not Wearing a Lifejacket/PFD)

55% (Cold Water)

36% (Consuming Alcohol)

31% (Alone Near Water)

15% (After Dark)

SWIMMING:

31% (Weak or Non-Swimmer)

28% (Alone)

26% (Consuming Alcohol)

20% (Heart Disease/Sudden Cardiac Event)

Common factors consistently contributing to BOATING and SWIMMING FATALITIES are:

Not wearing a LIFEJACKET/PFD, COLD WATER, CONSUMING ALCOHOL while boating and,

Being ALONE and a WEAK or NON-SWIMMER when in the water.

BOATING FATALITIES

Every year, statistics consistently show that most boating fatalities are due to capsizing or falling overboard, and in the vast majority of these cases, the individuals who drowned … were not wearing a LIFEJACKET or PFD.

DROWNING IN YOUNG CHILDREN

The tragic reality of drownings in children points to several key factors:

They were alone.

They were alone and near the water.

They were with other minors only.

Supervision was present, but distracted.

The child’s inability to swim proficiently (being a WEAK or NON-SWIMMER).

The absence of adequate supervision. (Note: Supervisors of WEAK or NON-SWIMMERS must be able to SWIM).

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

The drowning research process involved data collection, tabulation and analysis. Water-related death data was extracted from the offices of the Chief Coroners and Medical Examiners in each province/territory. As well, this research:

Collected the data needed to profile victims of aquatic incidents, including circumstances and contributing factors.

Included all each province/territory resulting from incidents “in, on, or near” water; “near-water” incidents were included if the incident was closely related to water-based recreational, vocational or daily living activity or if the presence of water appeared to contribute to the activity.

Included only unintentional deaths; it did not include deaths due to natural causes, suicide or homocide.

DROWNING PREVENTION RESEARCH CENTRE CANADA

The Drowning Prevention Research Centre Canada (DPRC) is the lead agency for drowning in water-incident research in Canada. The DPRC conducts research into fatal and non-fatal drowning, significant aquatic injury and rescue interventions.

Safety—it starts with you.