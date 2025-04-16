Prevent Poisoning: Part 2

DID YOU KNOW?
Canadian households often contain a greater number of DANGEROUS POISONOUS PRODUCTS than people truly realize. As noted in last week’s column, Canada has a 24/7 toll-free number for POISON CENTRES. In the event of a suspected poisoning, call 1-844-POISON-X (1-844-764-7669).
KEEP THE NUMBER FOR POISON CENTRES HANDY
Program the number into your phone’s contact list. In addition, keep the number in a visible location, such as on your fridge and/or any bulletin boards etc.
KNOW WHEN TO CALL 9-1-1
If a person loses consciousness, has difficulty breathing or is having a seizure, call 9-1-1.
TAKE ACTION TO PREVENT POISONING
To safeguard against potential poisoning, store poisonous products securely by following these recommended tips:
- Store poisonous products up high, locked up tight and out of sight of children.
- Always keep products in their original, child-resistant packaging; child-resistant packaging has been shown to reduce poisoning injuries and deaths.
- Put medications, cannabis and other products away after use; young children put things in their mouths all the time, and may be able to open the container given enough time.
- Keep medications, cleaners and other products in their original, labelled packaging for proper usage instructions, to prevent mix-ups and to provide essential information for the POISON CENTRE’S if needed.
- REMEMBER, always read the label and check the dosage each time you give or take medicine, including over-the-counter and prescription medications.
HIDDEN DANGERS LURKING IN YOUR HOME
Dangerous poisonous products—in a surprising array of shapes, sizes and appealing colours—are common throughout homes, cabins/cottages/camps, garages, storage sheds, vehicles, diaper bags, purses and backpacks etc. The fact that these poisonous substances are often within a child’s reach … presents a significant and ongoing threat. Where are the dangerous poisonous products in your home? What are they?
Furthermore, identifying the locations of potential poisonous products within your home is critically important. Medications—a frequent source of accidental poisoning—can be found almost anywhere. Additionally, the following is a summary of common poisonous products and their typical locations; please note that this list is not comprehensive.
KITCHEN:
- Oven Cleaner
- Drain Cleaner
- Drinking Alcohol
- All-Purpose-Cleaners
- Eyeglass Cleaner & Wipes
- Cannabis & Cannabis Edibles
- Dishwasher Detergent/Single-use Pods
- Smoking Materials, Nicotine, Vape Liquids
- Medications (both prescription and non-prescription, such as cold and pain medicines)
BATHROOM
- Bleach
- Incense
- Peroxide
- Hair Dyes
- Mouthwash
- Essential Oils
- Hand Sanitizer
- Rubbing Alcohol
- Perfume/Cologne
- Toilet Bowl Cleaner
- All-Purpose-Cleaners
- Eyeglass Cleaner & Wipes
- Medicated creams (e.g. muscle rubs)
- Nail Polish and Nail Polish Remover
- Medications (both prescription and non-prescription, such as cold and pain medicines)
- Toothpaste (According to the ONTARIO POISON CENTRE, toothpaste contains fluoride, which can be poisonous if enough is swallowed. When children are left alone, they may become curious about a toothpaste tube and may eat a large portion of its contents).
BEDROOM
- Incense
- Essential Oils
- Perfume/Cologne
- Eyeglass Cleaner & Wipes
- Cannabis & Cannabis Edibles
- Medications (both prescription and non-prescription, such as cold and pain medicines)
LIVING ROOM
- Plants/Flowers
- Drinking Alcohol
- Cannabis & Cannabis
- Smoking Materials, Nicotine, Vape Liquids
LAUNDRY ROOM
- Bleach
- Ammonia
- Stain Remover
- All-Purpose-Cleaners
- Laundry Detergent/Single-use Pods
BASEMENT (STORAGE AREA)
- Oil
- Paint
- Stain
- Bleach
- Ammonia
- Moth Balls
- Turpentine
- Spray Foam
- Paint Thinner
- Lock De-Icer
- Stain Remover
- Spray Lubricants
- Gas Line Antifreeze
- All-Purpose-Cleaners
- Insect Repellent/Killer
- Pool/Hot Tub Chemicals
- Acids: Cleaning Solutions
- Laundry Detergent/Single-use Pods
- Vehicle Supplies: Windshield Washer Fluid, Antifreeze, etc.
GARAGE/STORAGE SHED
- Oil
- Paint
- Stain
- Diesel
- Gasoline
- Kerosene
- Fertilizer
- Pesticides
- Herbicides
- Moth Balls
- Turpentine
- Spray Foam
- Paint Thinner
- Lock De-Icer
- Spray Lubricants
- Drinking Alcohol
- Gas Line Antifreeze
- All-Purpose-Cleaners
- Insect Repellent/Killer
- Pool/Hot Tub Chemicals
- Acids: Cleaning Solutions
- Vehicle Supplies: Windshield Washer Fluid, Antifreeze, etc.
VEHICLES
- Oil
- Lock De-Icer
- Hand Sanitizer
- Gas Line Antifreeze
- All-Purpose-Cleaners
- Eyeglass Cleaner & Wipes
- Smoking Materials, Nicotine, Vape Liquids
- Vehicle Supplies: Windshield Washer Fluid, Antifreeze, etc.
- Medications (both prescription and non-prescription, such as cold and pain medicines)
DIAPER BAGS
- Bottles of Children’s Medicine
PURSES/BACKPACKS
- Hand Sanitizer
- Eyeglass Cleaner & Wipes
- Cannabis & Cannabis Edibles
- Bottles of Children’s Medicine
- Smoking Materials, Nicotine, Vape Liquids
- Medications (both prescription and non-prescription, such as cold and pain medicines)
Safety—it starts with you.