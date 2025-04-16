Prevent Poisoning: Part 2

DID YOU KNOW?

Canadian households often contain a greater number of DANGEROUS POISONOUS PRODUCTS than people truly realize. As noted in last week’s column, Canada has a 24/7 toll-free number for POISON CENTRES. In the event of a suspected poisoning, call 1-844-POISON-X (1-844-764-7669).

KEEP THE NUMBER FOR POISON CENTRES HANDY

Program the number into your phone’s contact list. In addition, keep the number in a visible location, such as on your fridge and/or any bulletin boards etc.

KNOW WHEN TO CALL 9-1-1

If a person loses consciousness, has difficulty breathing or is having a seizure, call 9-1-1.

TAKE ACTION TO PREVENT POISONING

To safeguard against potential poisoning, store poisonous products securely by following these recommended tips:

Store poisonous products up high, locked up tight and out of sight of children.

Always keep products in their original, child-resistant packaging; child-resistant packaging has been shown to reduce poisoning injuries and deaths.

Put medications, cannabis and other products away after use; young children put things in their mouths all the time, and may be able to open the container given enough time.

Keep medications, cleaners and other products in their original, labelled packaging for proper usage instructions, to prevent mix-ups and to provide essential information for the POISON CENTRE’S if needed.

REMEMBER, always read the label and check the dosage each time you give or take medicine, including over-the-counter and prescription medications.

HIDDEN DANGERS LURKING IN YOUR HOME

Dangerous poisonous products—in a surprising array of shapes, sizes and appealing colours—are common throughout homes, cabins/cottages/camps, garages, storage sheds, vehicles, diaper bags, purses and backpacks etc. The fact that these poisonous substances are often within a child’s reach … presents a significant and ongoing threat. Where are the dangerous poisonous products in your home? What are they?

Furthermore, identifying the locations of potential poisonous products within your home is critically important. Medications—a frequent source of accidental poisoning—can be found almost anywhere. Additionally, the following is a summary of common poisonous products and their typical locations; please note that this list is not comprehensive.

KITCHEN:

Oven Cleaner

Drain Cleaner

Drinking Alcohol

All-Purpose-Cleaners

Eyeglass Cleaner & Wipes

Cannabis & Cannabis Edibles

Dishwasher Detergent/Single-use Pods

Smoking Materials, Nicotine, Vape Liquids

Medications (both prescription and non-prescription, such as cold and pain medicines)

BATHROOM

Bleach

Incense

Peroxide

Hair Dyes

Mouthwash

Essential Oils

Hand Sanitizer

Rubbing Alcohol

Perfume/Cologne

Toilet Bowl Cleaner

All-Purpose-Cleaners

Eyeglass Cleaner & Wipes

Medicated creams (e.g. muscle rubs)

Nail Polish and Nail Polish Remover

Medications (both prescription and non-prescription, such as cold and pain medicines)

Toothpaste (According to the ONTARIO POISON CENTRE, toothpaste contains fluoride, which can be poisonous if enough is swallowed. When children are left alone, they may become curious about a toothpaste tube and may eat a large portion of its contents).

BEDROOM

Incense

Essential Oils

Perfume/Cologne

Eyeglass Cleaner & Wipes

Cannabis & Cannabis Edibles

Medications (both prescription and non-prescription, such as cold and pain medicines)

LIVING ROOM

Plants/Flowers

Drinking Alcohol

Cannabis & Cannabis

Smoking Materials, Nicotine, Vape Liquids

LAUNDRY ROOM

Bleach

Ammonia

Stain Remover

All-Purpose-Cleaners

Laundry Detergent/Single-use Pods

BASEMENT (STORAGE AREA)

Oil

Paint

Stain

Bleach

Ammonia

Moth Balls

Turpentine

Spray Foam

Paint Thinner

Lock De-Icer

Stain Remover

Spray Lubricants

Gas Line Antifreeze

All-Purpose-Cleaners

Insect Repellent/Killer

Pool/Hot Tub Chemicals

Acids: Cleaning Solutions

Laundry Detergent/Single-use Pods

Vehicle Supplies: Windshield Washer Fluid, Antifreeze, etc.

GARAGE/STORAGE SHED

Oil

Paint

Stain

Diesel

Gasoline

Kerosene

Fertilizer

Pesticides

Herbicides

Moth Balls

Turpentine

Spray Foam

Paint Thinner

Lock De-Icer

Spray Lubricants

Drinking Alcohol

Gas Line Antifreeze

All-Purpose-Cleaners

Insect Repellent/Killer

Pool/Hot Tub Chemicals

Acids: Cleaning Solutions

Vehicle Supplies: Windshield Washer Fluid, Antifreeze, etc.

VEHICLES

Oil

Lock De-Icer

Hand Sanitizer

Gas Line Antifreeze

All-Purpose-Cleaners

Eyeglass Cleaner & Wipes

Smoking Materials, Nicotine, Vape Liquids

Vehicle Supplies: Windshield Washer Fluid, Antifreeze, etc.

Medications (both prescription and non-prescription, such as cold and pain medicines)

DIAPER BAGS

Bottles of Children’s Medicine

PURSES/BACKPACKS

Hand Sanitizer

Eyeglass Cleaner & Wipes

Cannabis & Cannabis Edibles

Bottles of Children’s Medicine

Smoking Materials, Nicotine, Vape Liquids

Medications (both prescription and non-prescription, such as cold and pain medicines)

Safety—it starts with you.