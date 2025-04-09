Prevent Poisoning: Part 1 of 2

DID YOU KNOW?

Unintentional POISONING is a leading cause of injury-related death in Canada.

FACTS ON POISONING

More than 4,000 Canadians die from poisoning each year, a stark reality that now makes unintentional POISONING a leading cause of death, surpassing motor vehicle-related fatalities. In addition, this alarming trend underscores the importance of recognizing the dangers posed by everyday household items. MEDICATIONS, HOUSEHOLD CLEANERS, and CANNABIS PRODUCTS are just a few examples of potential poisons found in homes and even cabins/cottages/camps. Knowing how to store these items safely and understanding the steps to take in a poisoning emergency can save lives.

RECOGNIZE & IDENTIFY POTENTIAL POISONS

It’s easy to overlook the potential dangers lurking within our homes, garages, sheds, and cabins /cottages/camps. Believe it or not, there are many common household items that can be poisonous.

MEDICATIONS—LEADING CAUSE OF POISONING

Prescriptions and over-the-counter medications pose a significant poisoning risk when taken incorrectly or accidentally. Notably, analgesics (pain relievers) are the most frequently reported substance to POISON CENTRES; medications are the leading cause of childhood poisoning within our country.

HOUSEHOLD CLEANERS—APPEALING TO CHILDREN

Because of their appealing scents and colours, children might mistake household cleaners for something safe. It’s important to educate children about the dangers of unknown substances.

KNOW YOUR HOUSEHOLD PRODUCTS

Many everyday household products can be poisonous if used improperly. Additionally, it’s important to always read labels on cleaning products, pesticides, herbicides, and other chemicals. Remember, store these items in their original containers and NEVER MIX HOUSEHOLD CLEANERS, as this can create DANGEROUS TOXIC GASES!

INGESTING CANNABIS—COMMON CAUSE OF CANNABIS POISONING IN CHILDREN

Cannabis edibles pose a serious risk to children. These products, which often look like familiar treats such as brownies or gummy candies, can be easily mistaken for regular snacks. Unlike other forms of cannabis, edibles can produce a much more intense effect. If a child consumes them, they may experience severe symptoms, including extreme drowsiness, coma, agitation, and breathing difficulties.

COLOURFUL, TRANSPARENT LAUNDRY DETERGENT PODS

Laundry detergent pods can harm a child if ingested, or if the liquid gets into their eyes. Similarly, older adults experiencing dementia may mistake the pods for food, leading to accidental ingestion and potential health risks.

FRAGRANT & BRIGHTLY COLOURED PERSONAL CARE PRODUCTS

Personal care products such as perfume, mouthwash, and hand sanitizer can be appealing to children. These products often contain a high percentage of alcohol that can be harmful to children if ingested. It’s important to store these products up high and locked away from children’s reach.

SOME INDOOR PLANTS CAN BE TOXIC IF INGESTED

Always ensure to leave the name tag on each plant in the home so that you can identify it. Plant names can be very similar, and visual identification can be tricky, especially for non-experts. The tag ensures you have the precise botanical (agricultural/floral/horticultural) name. This is crucial for POISON CENTRES, as different plants have different toxins and require different treatments. If a child or pet ingests a plant, having the correct name is vital for POISON CONTROL CENTRES to provide accurate advice.

NEVER ASSUME A PLANT IS SAFE

Never assume that a plant is safe to eat because birds or wildlife eat it. As well, children are naturally curious and prone to putting things in their mouth; this makes them particularly vulnerable to plant poisoning. Teach children to never touch or eat berries, seeds, flowers, nuts, leaves or plants they discover outside.

NEVER EAT WILD MUSHROOMS

Poisonous mushrooms can look just like mushrooms that are safe to eat; poisonous varieties are difficult to distinguish from safe ones, so to protect children, routinely inspect your yard and remove all the mushrooms you find.

POISON CENTRES

Canada has a toll-free 24/7 number for poison centres. If you suspect a poisoning, call 1-844-POISON-X (1-844-764-7669). Program the number into your phone’s contact list. As well, keep the number in a visible location, such as on your fridge.

