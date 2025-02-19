Motor Vehicle Safety: Part 2

DID YOU KNOW?

While many drivers are well aware of the importance of vehicle safety and preparation, as well as the need to check weather and road conditions before heading out on a highway trip, some may still underestimate the unique set of challenges created with the combination of reduced visibility, slippery roadway conditions, and colder temperatures. Even the most experienced drivers can encounter unexpected situations that can catch them off guard.

THINGS TO KNOW … BEFORE YOU GO

Vehicle safety and maintenance, as well as checking the weather and road conditions BEFORE venturing out on a road trip is crucial. Yet, there are still many people who overlook the importance of safety and maintenance of their vehicles. In addition, people still risk it all and travel during bad weather and road conditions. Choosing to travel when there is a WEATHER ADVISORY, which states it is unsafe to travel, can literally mean the difference between LIFE or DEATH. Be prepared to adjust your travel plans if necessary. As well, don’t hesitate to postpone your trip if conditions are unsafe.

Meanwhile, my own personal experience of postponing travel plans took place this past January 16. I was planning to travel to Winnipeg on January 17, to pick up a family member from the airport. I listened to the weather blizzard advisory, as well as followed the wise advice to stay off the highways. My family member also postponed their return flight until the following week. The blizzard hit hard and wreaked havoc across the Winnipeg region and southern Manitoba. What followed was several major vehicle collisions, as well as a death.

DO NOT USE CRUISE CONTROL WHEN DRIVING IN WET, SNOWY, OR ICY CONDITIONS

Experts state to never use cruise control when driving in wet, snowy, or icy conditions. Setting cruise control in these types of conditions … could result in losing traction. If your tires lose traction on a wet, snowy, or icy patch, the cruise control system might react by increasing power to the wheels to try and get back to the set speed. Additionally, this can easily lead to wheel spin, skidding, and loss of control.

BE AWARE OF BRIDGES & OVERPASSES

Bridges and overpasses may be icier than other parts of the roadway. Bridges and overpasses are exposed to cold air on all sides (top, bottom, and sides), unlike regular roadways that are only exposed on top. This allows them to cool down faster and reach freezing temperatures more quickly.

SPECIAL DRIVING MODES

Check if your vehicle has special driving modes. Experts state that SNOW/ICE MODE will help improve traction and stability on slippery road surfaces; this mode changes the dynamics of the vehicle (torque distribution, power, and transmission settings). Remember, it’s not a magic mode! While these modes improve traction and control, they don’t make you invincible. You still need to drive cautiously and at reduced speeds in snowy or icy conditions.

EMERGENCY VEHICLE KITS

Emergency Vehicle Kits are essential for driving on a road trip; be ready for the unexpected. Some of the basic items an emergency vehicle kit should have are as follows:

Whistle

Tow Rope

First Aid Kit

Lock De-Icer

Small Shovel

Small Tool Kit

Warning Lights

Booster Cables

Seatbelt Cutters

Fire Extinguisher

Maps (GPS do fail)

Extra Lease for Pets

Footwear Traction Aids

Blanket (Preferably Wool)

Heavy Duty Garbage Bags

Reflective Safety Triangles

Duct Tape/Tuck Tape/Tarps

Flashlights (Extra Batteries)

Rope/Bungee Cords/Cable Ties

Extra Windshield Washer Fluid

Extra Pair of Glasses or Contact Lenses

Copy of Emergency Plan with Contacts

Mobile Phone and Mobile Chargers etc.

Non-perishable Food (Energy Bars etc.)

Hi-Vis Safety Vest or Reflective Armbands

Bag of Abrasive Material: Sand or Kitty Litter

Wipes/Tissues/Toilet Paper in a sealed container or bag

Extra Clothing: Winter hats, mitts, winter boots, coats, rain gear, umbrella, etc.

Water in plastic bottles so they won’t break if frozen (Change out every six-months)

Extra Snow Brush/Scraper, which is long enough so you can clear the top of your vehicle

Safety—it starts with you.