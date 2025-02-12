Motor Vehicle Safety: Part 1 of 2

DID YOU KNOW?

Motor Vehicle Collisions are the second-leading cause of injury hospitalizations and third-leading cause of unintentional injury deaths in Canada.

RISE IN FATAL VEHICLE COLLISIONS

Imagine a family receiving a phone call they never expected, their lives permanently changed by a single moment on a roadway. Sadly, this scenario is becoming increasingly common throughout Canada. In addition, speeding, impaired driving, seatbelt noncompliance, and other factors have contributed to the preventable loss of life!

Meanwhile, I was employed with the OPP (1986-1987) and with the Fire Rescue Service in a part-time and fulltime capacity (1987-2024). I can honestly say … in all my years (38-years) of responding to motor vehicle collisions—1986 to 2024—I have never unbuckled or witnessed a dead person being unbuckled from a seatbelt. I know from my own personal experience, as well as from the experience of many other emergency responders … the critical role seatbelts play in saving lives!

MOTOR VEHICLE COLLISION (MVC) STATISTICS

Transport Canada’s National Collision Database contains data on all the reportable motor vehicle collisions in Canada that the provinces and territories provide each year. Every day, families across Canada are confronted by the devastating consequences of motor vehicle collisions. In 2022 alone, 1,931 lives were lost—a stark reminder of the urgent need for action.

SOME OF THE CONTRIBUTING FACTORS IN FATAL COLLISIONS

Speeding and driving too fast for conditions like rain, fog, snow, and slippery road conditions, dramatically increases the risk of a crash; in Ontario, approximately 1 in 4 road deaths were a result of speeding.

Distracted driving and inattention includes anything that takes your attention off the road—texting, eating, even multi-tasking is the enemy of safe driving; it is a serious and growing threat to road safety in Canada.

Tailgating or following too closely to another vehicle is a common and dangerous behaviour seen on the roadways; the consequences of this practice can often be tragic.

Fatigued (drowsy) driving; drivers who are in a fatigued state often fail to check their mirrors, drift out of lanes, drive at inconsistent speeds and can even have no memory of driving for a period of their trip.

And, of course, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, whether legal or illegal, severely impairs judgment and reaction.

MINDSET OF RESPONSIBLE DRIVERS

Being a safe and responsible driver obviously consists of following the rules of the road, having knowledge and skill. As well, it’s about having a commitment to protecting ourselves, our passengers, and other road users. When drivers prioritize safety as a core value, they’re more likely to make responsible choices even when faced with pressure or temptation to do otherwise. This means resisting distractions, respecting traffic laws, and prioritizing the well-being of themselves and others on the road.

One of the most critical factors is driver’s risk perception. Being aware of the inherent risks and threats associated with driving plays an important role in assessing drivers speed, as it can critically influence driver’s attitude toward road safety, as well as driving behaviour.

Societal norms and attitudes towards risky driving behaviors can also play a significant role. When dangerous driving is normalized or even glamorized, it can undermine individual efforts to prioritize safety.

Additionally, developing a safety-first mindset means planning ahead, which includes checking weather/road conditions (especially in winter), ensuring your vehicle is in good working order, and being well-rested before a long drive.

Safety—it starts with you.