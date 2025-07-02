July 7: National Injury Prevention Day

DID YOU KNOW?

Canada will observe its ninth National Injury Prevention Day on July 7, 2025. This annual observance aims to raise awareness about the devastating effects of injuries that are both predictable and preventable.

RAISING AWARENESS FOR NATIONAL INJURY PREVENTION DAY

Is National Injury Prevention Day a new concept to you? Despite its significance, many individuals and even some organizations across Canada may be unaware of this important initiative.

QUICK FACTS

Injury is the No. 1 cause of death of Canadians ages 1 to 44.

Every day, 48 Canadians die and 634 are hospitalized because of injuries.

Preventable injury kills more Canadian children than any disease, and more youth than all other causes combined.

75% of injury-related deaths are from unintentional causes, such as falls, vehicle crashes and poisonings.

Falls are the leading cause of injury deaths, hospitalizations, emergency department visits and disabilities in Canada.

Injury costs the Canadian economy $29.4 billion a year.

SCOPE OF THE PROBLEM

Injuries affect people of all ages and backgrounds, causing physical pain, emotional distress, and financial burden.

According to the Public Health Agency of Canada, injuries result in over 15,000 deaths, 231,000 hospitalizations, and more than 3 million emergency department visits each year.

These staggering numbers highlight the urgent need for comprehensive injury prevention strategies.

IMPACT OF INJURIES

The effects of injuries extended beyond the immediate physical harm.

Injuries can lead to long-term disabilities, chronic pain, and mental health issues, impacting the quality of life of individuals and their families.

KEY AREAS OF INJURY PREVENTION

Some of the key areas of injury prevention, which needs attention and prioritization are:

Child Safety

Road Safety

Falls Prevention

Workplace Safety

Education and Advocacy

Sports and Recreation Safety

A POWERFUL REMINDER

National Injury Prevention Day is a powerful reminder of the importance of preventing injuries to ensure Canadians can live their lives to the fullest. By prioritizing safety, promoting education, and advocating for effective prevention strategies, we can reduce injuries, as well as their consequences.

INJURY PREVENTION MATTERS

Injury prevention matters because the experience of injury is physically, mentally and spiritually traumatic. No one should ever have to experience a life altering or life ending injury, which could have been prevented.

Remember, taking the time to learn and practice injury prevention costs you nothing. Failing to do so, could lead to the unthinkable … the loss of your life and the lives of those you hold dear.

Safety—it starts with you.