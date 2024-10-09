It’s Fire Prevention Week 

Smoke Alarms: Make Them Work For You!

Tragically, there were 133 fire-related deaths in Ontario in 2022—the deadliest year in over two decades. In 2023, the province suffered 123 fire-related deaths. Communities have lost mothers, fathers, grandparents and even children—so many years of potential life lost!

Being prepared for the event of a fire … must include working SMOKE ALARMS and a well practiced home FIRE ESCAPE PLAN. Early detection and escape are paramount.

FACT: Most fire-related deaths occur in homes that do not have Working Smoke Alarms. From the moment a smoke alarm sounds … you may have as little as 60 seconds or less time to safely escape a fire in your home. Smoke—which is the real killer—can totally engulf your home or cottage in 60 seconds or less! Smoke is quiet and deadly … it will cover you and your loved ones like a blanket!

BE ON THE BALL & INSTALL: Install working smoke alarms in every bedroom, outside each separate sleeping area (like a hallway), and on each level (including the basement) of the home. Consider interconnected smoke alarms; when one sounds, they all sound.

In addition, make sure smoke alarms meet the needs of all family members who are deaf or hard of hearing. There are devices that include flashing strobe lights for visual alerts, and a pillow or bed shaker activated by the sound of a standard smoke alarm. Visit the Canadian Hearing Services website at: www.chs.ca for more information.

TEST: Test your smoke alarms at least once a month by pushing the alarm test button. When the test button is pressed, the alarm should sound. If it fails to sound, make sure the battery is installed correctly or install a new battery. If the alarm still fails to sound, replace the smoke alarm with a new one.

CHANGE BATTERIES: Change Batteries at least once a year, or as recommended by the manufacturer. Install a new battery if the low-battery warning sounds (chirps) or if the alarm fails to sound when tested.

CLEAN: Follow the manufacturer’s directions for cleaning your smoke alarm.

REPLACE: Age matters! All smoke alarms wear out. Replace them every 10 years according to the manufacturer instructions, including those that are hardwired/electrical.

Safety—it starts with you folks.