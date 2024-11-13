It’s CO Awareness Month: Part 2

DID YOU KNOW?
Landlords must:
- Install carbon monoxide alarms in accordance with the Ontario fire code.
- Maintain carbon monoxide alarms in operating condition.
- Maintain primary and secondary power supplies that serve carbon monoxide alarms.
- Provide the tenant a copy of the manufactured maintenance instructions.
- The same is true for SMOKE ALARMS.
Tenants must:
- Not disable the carbon monoxide alarm.
- Notify the landlord as soon as you are aware the carbon monoxide in the unit is disconnected, not operating or the operation is impaired.
- The same is true for SMOKE ALARMS.
KNOW THE SOUND OF YOUR CARBON MONOXIDE ALARM
- Your CO alarm sounds different than your smoke alarm.
- Test both alarms monthly and make sure you know the difference between the two alarm sounds.
- Follow your CO alarm’s manufacturer’s instructions so you know the difference between the low-battery warning, the “end of life” warning, fault mode/unit error warning, and the alarm alerting you to the presence of CO in your home.
- Additionally, look on the back of the CO alarm itself; typically you will find information such as the CO alarm model, date of manufacture, information pertaining to the different types of beeps/chirps, and certification markings etc.
- Remember to always save your CO alarm’s manufacturer’s instructions; if you do not have them, go online to search your model for the detailed manufacturer’s instructions.
DIFFERENT TYPES OF BEEPS & CHIRPS FROM CO ALARMS
- 4 Quick Beeps and then a Pause, this is an Emergency!
- 1 Beep/Chirp every minute, this is typically a Low Battery; change the battery(s).
- Multiple Beeps/Chirps every 30 seconds, this is typically End-of-Life for the alarm.
HEAR FOUR-BEEPS? ACT FAST!
- Take action quickly if you hear a pattern of four beeps from a CO alarm!
- Go outside to fresh air immediately!
- Call 9-1-1 from a safe location!
TYPES OF CO ALARMS
- CO alarms can be electrically hardwired, electrical plug-in, battery-powered or a combination.
- If you’re installing a plug-in type or electrical hardwired alarm, a battery backup is recommended in case of power failures.
- There are CO alarms that have a digital display, which shows the parts per million (PPM) of CO that is in your home. Alarms aren’t activated unless levels reach 70 PPM; however, a digital readout gives you an opportunity to have fuel-fired equipment inspected and repaired prior to an emergency occurring.
- In addition, there are CO alarms that offer sealed lithium batteries that last 10 years from activation.
- There are also combo Smoke/CO alarms available that offer sealed lithium batteries that last 10 years from activation.
LOOK FOR THE MARK!
- When purchasing a CO alarm, look for a recognized Canadian certification mark such as CSA, cCSAus, ULC, cUL, cULus, cETL, or cETLus, which should appear directly on the product—not just the packaging.
Safety—it starts with you folks.