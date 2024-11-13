 

It’s CO Awareness Month: Part 2

13 November 2024

DID YOU KNOW?

Landlords must:

  • Install carbon monoxide alarms in accordance with the Ontario fire code.
  • Maintain carbon monoxide alarms in operating condition.

  • Maintain primary and secondary power supplies that serve carbon monoxide alarms.
  • Provide the tenant a copy of the manufactured maintenance instructions.
  • The same is true for SMOKE ALARMS.

Tenants must:

  • Not disable the carbon monoxide alarm.
  • Notify the landlord as soon as you are aware the carbon monoxide in the unit is disconnected, not operating or the operation is impaired.
  • The same is true for SMOKE ALARMS.

KNOW THE SOUND OF YOUR CARBON MONOXIDE ALARM

  • Your CO alarm sounds different than your smoke alarm.
  • Test both alarms monthly and make sure you know the difference between the two alarm sounds.
  • Follow your CO alarm’s manufacturer’s instructions so you know the difference between the low-battery warning, the “end of life” warning, fault mode/unit error warning, and the alarm alerting you to the presence of CO in your home.
  • Additionally, look on the back of the CO alarm itself; typically you will find information such as the CO alarm model, date of manufacture, information pertaining to the different types of beeps/chirps, and certification markings etc.
  • Remember to always save your CO alarm’s manufacturer’s instructions; if you do not have them, go online to search your model for the detailed manufacturer’s instructions. 

DIFFERENT TYPES OF BEEPS & CHIRPS FROM CO ALARMS

  • 4 Quick Beeps and then a Pause, this is an Emergency!
  • 1 Beep/Chirp every minute, this is typically a Low Battery; change the battery(s).
  • Multiple Beeps/Chirps every 30 seconds, this is typically End-of-Life for the alarm.

HEAR FOUR-BEEPS? ACT FAST!

  • Take action quickly if you hear a pattern of four beeps from a CO alarm!
  • Go outside to fresh air immediately!
  • Call 9-1-1 from a safe location!

TYPES OF CO ALARMS

  • CO alarms can be electrically hardwired, electrical plug-in, battery-powered or a combination. 
  • If you’re installing a plug-in type or electrical hardwired alarm, a battery backup is recommended in case of power failures.
  • There are CO alarms that have a digital display, which shows the parts per million (PPM) of CO  that is in your home. Alarms aren’t activated unless levels reach 70 PPM; however, a digital readout gives you an opportunity to have fuel-fired equipment inspected and repaired prior to an emergency occurring.
  • In addition, there are CO alarms that offer sealed lithium batteries that last 10 years from activation.
  • There are also combo Smoke/CO alarms available that offer sealed lithium batteries that last 10 years from activation.

LOOK FOR THE MARK!

  • When purchasing a CO alarm, look for a recognized Canadian certification mark such as CSA, cCSAus, ULC, cUL, cULus, cETL, or cETLus, which should appear directly on the product—not just the packaging.

Safety—it starts with you folks.

