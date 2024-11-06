It’s CO Awareness Month: Part 1 

Did you remember to change your clocks this past weekend? Let daylight saving time serve as a reminder that when you change your clocks, also change your batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide alarms. Taking the time (a few minutes) could save your life.

DID YOU KNOW?

Carbon Monoxide Alarms are required in all Ontario homes that have a fuel-burning appliance, fireplace or an attached garage.

Fuel-burning appliances can include furnaces, water heaters, fireplaces, stoves, dryers, portable fuel-burning heaters, generators, barbecues/grills and vehicles.

In addition, the Ontario Fire Code requires that in a condo and apartment buildings with a service room, CO alarms must be installed in the service room and adjacent to each area of all homes above, below and beside the service room.

In condo and apartment buildings that have a garage, CO alarms must be installed adjacent to each sleeping area of all homes above, below and beside the garage.

WHAT IS CARBON MONOXIDE?

Carbon Monoxide (CO) is known as THE SILENT KILLER because it is an invisible, tasteless and odorless gas that can be deadly.

WHAT CAUSES CO?

CO is produced through the incomplete combustion of fuels such as:

wood

natural gas

propane

heating oil

kerosene

coal

charcoal

gasoline

WHAT ARE THE SYMPTOMS OF CO POISONING?

CO poisoning is similar to the flu (without the fever) such as:

headaches, nausea and dizziness

burning eyes

drowsiness

confusion

impaired judgment

loss of manual dexterity

even loss of consciousness and death

HOW CAN YOU PREVENT CO POISONING?

Install CO alarms in your home and cabin/cottage/camp according to the manufacturer’s instructions and adjacent to each sleeper area; adjacent means the hallway or area outside the sleeping area. For added protection install a carbon monoxide alarm on every level of the home and cabin/cottage/camp according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Test CO alarms monthly by pressing the button. Alarm chirping? Act fast! Change batteries twice a year to prevent the chirp! Replace CO alarms according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Ensure all fuel-burning appliances, chimneys and vents are inspected annually by professionals. Visit COSafety.ca to find a registered contractor near you. Never use outdoor fuel-burning equipment (generators, patio heaters, gas/propane/charcoal barbecues/grills, etc.) inside your home or garage, as well as in a cabin/cottage/camp. Check that the vents from all fuel-burning appliances are unobstructed: Clear all fuel-burning appliance intake and exhaust vents after every storm. Conduct regular checkups to ensure that chimney and other fuel-burning appliance vents are not blocked, are always clear of snow and debris, and remain in good condition and function properly. Never run your vehicle inside an attached garage, even with the garage door open!

Safety—it starts with you folks.