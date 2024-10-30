Hallowe’en Safety: Part 3

Ghosts and ghouls will soon take over tomorrow night. But even scary creatures need to be safe and celebrate Hallowe’en right.

DID YOU KNOW?

It is important to make your home safe for little trick-or-treaters. Clean up your yard and remove objects around the outside of your house that could cause children and others to trip or fall. Turn on your outdoor lights to increase visibility and to let trick-or-treaters know they can visit.

STAY SAFE WHILE TRICK-OR-TREATING:

Give each child a flashlight and glow-sticks to carry, to make them more visible to motorists and others; incorporate reflective tape into the costume for visibility.

Teach children to stay visible and be aware of their surroundings.

Go trick-or-treating with children each year until they are old enough to go with a friend; if children are trick-or-treating without you, make sure to discuss a planned route.

Tell children to stay in well lit areas and only visit homes that have their outside lights turned on.

Ensure they know never to go inside strangers’ homes or vehicles; accept treats at the door only.

And of course, children need to be taught to be careful when crossing the street.

Remind kids to look both ways for vehicles, and the occasional low-flying broomstick!

Safety experts will tell you to cross the street only at intersections or cross walks if available, and never cross between parked vehicles.

Make sure children know to stay away from open flames including lit candles and jack-o-lanterns!

Additionally, make sure children know to STOP, DROP & ROLL if their clothing catches fire. Get them to practice, stopping immediately, dropping to the ground, covering their face with hands, and rolling over and over to extinguish the flames.

BE CAUTIOUS WITH TREATS (CANDY, OTHER FOOD ITEMS, & TOYS):

Tell children not to eat any treats until you have looked them over.

Be careful when giving children any treats that could be a potential choking hazard, such as chewing candies, peanuts, and hard candies.

Check toys and novelty items for small parts and do not let children under three years of age play with them.

SAFE DRIVING TIPS ON HALLOWE’EN NIGHT:

On Halloween night, be alert for trick-or-treaters and other pedestrians.

Drive slower than normal; scan the road and be extra vigilant!

Watch for those young trick-or-treaters in unexpected places. Children may be unaware of traffic and dart into the street unexpectedly.

Ensure your vehicle headlights are always on.

Windshield wipers should be effective in clearing your view, as well as your inside windshield should be cleaned.

Is your windshield wiper fluid reservoir full? It’s time to get your reservoir full of the wintertime mixture!

Put your phone down so you can keep your full attention on the road and your surroundings!

If plans are to drive while in a Hallowe’en costume, takeoff any masks or large hats that could get in the way.

Remember, if you’re driving children around for trick-or-treating, make sure the kids are always buckling up safely.

Safety—it starts with you folks.