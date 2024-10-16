Hallowe’en Safety: Part 1

‘Tis the season for ghosts and ghouls! But beware, with Hallowe’en fast approaching, the safety of children should be foremost.

AVOID DANGER WHEN DECORATING:

Ensure to keep a path leading up to your door clear of decorations and other obstacles.

Use a flashlight, battery operated candles or glow sticks in jack-o’-lanterns; lit candles are associated with many preventable fires—some fatal—each year across Canada.

It is paramount to make sure children are watched at all times when candles are lit.

Ensure combustible Hallowe’en decorations, such as crepe paper, cornstalks, dried leaves in those pumpkin garbage bags, and dried flowers are kept well away from flame sources and other sources of heat, including light bulbs and heaters.

If you’re using decorative lights, indoors or outdoors, use lights certified by a recognized organization such as the Canadian Standards Association (CSA) or the Underwriters’ Laboratory of Canada (ULC or C-UL).

Check lights for broken or cracked sockets, frayed or bare wires or loose connections; discard damaged sets.

DO NOT OVERLOAD extension cords!

CHOOSING SAFE COSTUMES:

Look for costumes and accessories that are less likely to catch on fire, such as those made of nylon or heavyweight polyester; some costumes may be labelled flame-resistant, but remember, flame-resistant does not mean fire-proof.

Choose brightly coloured costumes, reflective tape, or armbands to heighten visibility, as well as properly fitted ones that can be worn over warm clothing to protect your child against cold and wet weather.

Avoid costumes that are too big or have long dangling pieces so as to reduce the chance of tripping over.

Make sure your vision is not restricted; masks may require that the eye-holes be cut larger for the sake of good peripheral vision.

Consider face paint or make-up instead of masks; before using face paint or make-up, do a patch test to see if your child is sensitive or allergic to something in the cosmetic; even products labelled as “hypoallergenic” can still cause allergic reactions.

Shoes should fit properly even if they do not go well with a costume.

If using props, such as a flexible, plastic sword or knife, make sure the sharp tip is cut off or filed round.

Glow sticks are also an excellent method to increase visibility; accessorize costumes with a flashlight.

Safety—it starts with you folks.