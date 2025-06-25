Fireworks: Don’t Ignite Disaster!

Between April 1, 2011, and April 13, 2023, 210 REPORTED INJURIES in Canada were linked to fireworks and similar products. This data comes from the: Canadian Hospitals Injury Reporting and Prevention Program (CHIRPP) database.

FIREWORKS: A CALL FOR PROFESSIONAL-USE ONLY

The Canadian Association of Fire Chiefs’ stance on fireworks is straightforward:

All fireworks that require ignition, combust, or create a spark, pose inherent fire risks. For this reason, they should only be handled by licensed professionals.

THE FAR-REACHING IMPACT OF FIREWORKS

Beyond human injuries, the explosive nature of fireworks can have a devastating impact on people, animals, and the environment. Here’s how:

Birds can suffer nocturnal panic attacks, leading to fatalities.

Bees may become disoriented and fail to return to their hives.

Wild animals raising their young may abandon their dens due to fear.

Fireworks aren’t just loud—they can terrify pets and even cause them harm due to their susceptibility to anxiety and panic attacks.

Fireworks have also contributed to starting fires—in some rare cases—even wildland fires; remember, it only takes a spark to start a wildland fire.

Fireworks can significantly elevate mental stress for individuals with PTSD (Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder). This heightened stress is often due to the loud, unexpected noises and bright flashes, which can trigger traumatic memories, causing individuals to relive traumatic events or experience heightened anxiety and other distressing symptoms.

FIREWORKS IN CANADA: PROFESSIONAL MANAGED EVENTS ARE SAFEST

July 1 and July 4 are just around the corner, bringing with them celebrations for Canada Day and American Independence Day. A highlight for many is the dazzling fireworks displays. However, it’s crucial to remember that the safest way to enjoy them is by attending professional managed events operated by trained professionals.

THE HIDDEN DANGERS OF FIREWORKS

Each year close to 700 fire services respond to fireworks incidents. Fireworks, whether legal or not, pose significant risks for amateur users. Each year, many individuals experience severe injuries requiring emergency room treatment, often resulting in permanent scarring, vision loss, or even dismemberment. These serious injuries typically affect the eyes, head, or hands, with a higher incidence reported in areas where fireworks are legal. Sparklers—despite their innocent appearance—can be dangerous, burning at extreme temperatures of up to 1,200 degrees Fahrenheit!

FIREWORKS ARE PROHIBITED IN FORT FRANCES

While you might see fireworks for sale in Fort Frances and nearby communities, it’s important to remember that using fireworks is strictly prohibited within the Town of Fort Frances. This includes, but isn’t limited to: sky lanterns, celebration lanterns, wish lanterns, event lanterns, Chinese lanterns, sky candles, fire balloons, or any similar devices. These “flying lanterns” use an open flame to become airborne, presenting a serious fire hazard once launched and potentially causing significant injuries and property damage. Many communities across Ontario have already banned these dangerous lanterns.

FORT FRANCES’S CANADA DAY FIREWORKS TRADITION

Fort Frances has a long-standing tradition of celebrating Canada Day with a professional fireworks display. These fireworks are safely launched over the water by certified and insured experts, after securing approval from the Chief Fire Official.

FIREWORKS: THE GRIM REALITY

The grim reality is, no fireworks are truly safe. Beyond the tragic deaths and injuries they inflict annually across North America, fireworks can also cause devastating fires. Keep your loved ones and our environment safe—DON’T IGNITE DISASTER … LEAVE FIREWORKS TO LICENSED PROFESSIONALS.

Remember, taking the time to learn and practice injury prevention costs you nothing. Failing to do so, could lead to the unthinkable … the loss of your life and the lives of those you hold dear.

Safety—it starts with you.