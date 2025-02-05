Fire Blankets—don’t rely on unproven products!

DID YOU KNOW?

The Office of the Fire Marshal in Ontario, advises against using fire blankets for consumer use, and that fire blankets should only be used by trained professionals.

Fire blankets are increasingly marketed as an effective way to extinguish a stove top fire. However, there are no CANADIAN SAFETY STANDARDS that apply to fire blankets, and the use of fire blankets in Ontario is not required by law. In addition, the Office of the Fire Marshal is concerned that a fire blanket may give a false sense of security and fire safety.

ADDITIONAL CONCERNS BROUGHT FORWARD BY FIRE SAFETY ADVOCATES:

Panic Factor: In a fire, people often panic; expecting someone to remain calm and collected enough to carefully maneuver a fire blanket is a big ask. Fine motor skills and clear thinking go out the window when adrenaline kicks in.

Close Proximity: Fire blankets require you to get dangerously close to the flames; this puts you at risk for burns, smoke inhalation, and radiant heat injuries, even if the blanket does eventually smother the fire.

Reaching Over: Having to reach over the fire to position the blanket is incredibly risky; this exposes your arms and upper body to intense heat and flames, making serious burns a very real possibility.

FOCUS ON FIRE PREVENTION

First and foremost, the focus should be on fire prevention strategies such as adopting fire-safety habits and reducing the fire safety risks in our home, including having working SMOKE ALARMS and a well-rehearsed HOME FIRE ESCAPE PLAN.

Meanwhile, the Office of the Fire Marshal and other Fire Safety Advocates continues to recommend to the public, tried and tested fire safety practices in the home, which includes:

COOKING FIRE SAFETY TIPS THAT WORK

DO’S:

Never leave the kitchen while the stove is on … LOOK WHILE YOU COOK!

Keep a proper fitted lid near the stove when cooking.

If a pot/pan catches fire, slide the lid over the pot/pan, turn off the stove and do not move the pot/pan until it is cooled.

If your barbecue/grill catches on fire … simply close the lid and turn off the fuel source.

Avoid cooking if you are sleepy or under the influence.

Keep all flammables away from the stove.

DON’TS:

Don’t rely on unregulated products like fire blankets!

SMOKE ALARMS

Install working SMOKE ALARMS on every level of the home and outside all sleeping areas.

For added protection, install a working SMOKE ALARM in every bedroom.

Test SMOKE ALARMS monthly and replace the battery at least once a year.

Replace SMOKE ALARMS every 10 years.

HOME FIRE ESCAPE PLANS

Develop a home fire escape plan with everyone in the household and discuss how each person will get out of the home in a fire.

Practice the home fire escape plan with everyone in the household.

REMEMBER, if there is ever a fire anywhere in your home: GET YOU AND ALL OTHERS OUTSIDE AND DIAL 911. DO NOT RE-ENTER!

BE AWARE OF MARKETING HYPE

Social media and marketers often prey on people’s fears to sell unproven or uncertified products. Additionally, those companies are not worried about your safety; they are only worried about profits and selling their products.

TRUST PROVEN FIRE SAFETY MEASURES, NOT UNREGULATED PRODUCTS LIKE FIRE BLANKETS!

Safety—it starts with you.