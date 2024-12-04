Falls are preventable: Part 3

DID YOU KNOW?

Nearly 4,500 children from birth to 14 years were admitted to a hospital in a single year as a result of a fall; this statistic translates to falls being the leading cause of hospital admissions for injury among children in this age group.

Meanwhile, here are some tips for effective fall prevention from Parachute—Canada’s national charity dedicated to injury prevention—along with some other valuable insights related to fall prevention.

FALLS IN CHILDREN

Infants and young toddlers typically fall around the home—from furniture, beds, change tables, high chairs or down the stairs!

Older toddlers tend to fall while walking, running or crawling around the house.

Children between 5 and 9 years of age most often fall at playgrounds.

TIPS TO KEEP KIDS SAFE FROM FALLS

Get down at ground/floor level and have a look around to see the world through the eyes of a child, which can help identify hazards around the home.

Buckle A child in their high chair or stroller every time:

This will prevent a child from falling out as they move, wiggle and reach.

Car Seats and Carriers:

Always set car seats and other carriers down on the floor, never on top of furniture etc.

High Surfaces:

Always keep one hand on a child when they are on a high surface, such as a changing table or other furniture, to prevent them from falling to the ground.

Banned Baby Walkers:

Never use a baby walker with wheels—use stationary activity centres instead.

Baby walkers with wheels are banned in Canada because they put children at serious risk such as falling downstairs etc.

Safety Gates:

Safety gates are intended for use with children from six months through 24 months of age.

Additionally, you should choose a gate that is meant for the area in which it will be used, such as: a hallway, a doorway, or at the top or bottom of stairs.

Always use hardware mount gates at the top of stairs.

Pressure mount gates can be used at the bottom of the stairs.

Install gates according to the manufacturer’s instructions and with locking mechanisms placed on the side away from the child.

Place all furniture away from windows and balcony door handles:

Children can climb even before they are able to walk. Climbing on furniture gives children access to windows and balcony door handles where they can fall from significant heights.

Use window stops or guards and keep balcony doors locked:

A window screen can easily tear or get pushed through if your child is pressing on it.

Keep windows locked when possible and use window stops, which prevent windows from being opened wide enough for a child to fall through.

Alternatively, use window guards that act as a barrier in front of the window. As well, ensure to use window guards that have a release mechanism so they can be fully opened in case of an emergency.

Keep stairs and high-traffic areas free of clutter and tripping hazards such as toys and books:

In areas such as the bathroom and kitchen, wipe up any water or other liquid spills right away to prevent slipping.

At play:

Community and backyard playgrounds are common areas where children fall as they climb and explore playground equipment.

Active supervision, while still giving a child a chance to explore and develop, is key.

Child safety experts recommend matching your level of supervision with the potential risk a child is facing, something they call “stages of vigilant care.”

Safety—it starts with you folks.