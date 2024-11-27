Falls are preventable: Part 2 of 3

DID YOU KNOW?

There are effective steps you can take to prevent a fall; these steps were assessed by the Public Health Agency of Canada and Finding Balance, a program for older adults and caregivers. The steps are as follows:

Exercise: Challenge your balance and build strength.

Get enough sleep.

Take your time: Don’t rush when walking or getting up.

Balance your body through good nutrition and hydration.

Get your eyesight and hearing checked regularly.

Manage your medications and review them regularly with your pharmacist or doctor as some may make you prone to dizziness and falling.

Where well-fitting, sturdy shoes.

Consider using a cane or other mobile device if needed.

Maintain proper use of eyeglasses and hearing aids.

Make sure you have proper lighting in hallways, stairs and walkways, as well as the bedroom and bathroom.

Keep stairs free of clutter and exterior stairs and walkways free of cluttered, ice or snow.

Install handrails along stairs and safety grab bars in the bathroom.

Check your home for slipping and tripping hazards, and use non-slip mats or rugs.

Ensure items are within reach.

Here are some additional best practices to share:

Regarding the advocacy of wearing well-fitting, sturdy shoes … having ones that are closed heeled, non-slip and low-heeled are better.

Consider winter traction aids during the winter season such as ice and snow grips for shoes and boots. Remember to remove them once inside your home or a building, as they are extremely slippery when they come into contact with flooring.

Fix loose or uneven steps, as well as handrails.

Consider motion-sensor lights near outside entrances.

Use step stools that are sturdy and have a handrail, as well as rated for your weight.

Place a lamp close to the bed where it’s easy to reach.

Keep flashlights handy near your bed, in the kitchen, and main living area etc.

Put it in a nightlight(s) so you can see where you’re walking.

Put a non-slip rubber mat or non-slip self-stick strips on the floor of the tub or shower.

Remove tow hitches from all vehicle’s when not in use. People have been killed by falling onto these hitches and striking their head or back of their neck!

Keep both feet on the ground as much as possible when entering and exiting a vehicle. Go online and search: Getting In and Out of a Vehicle Safely.

In next week’s edition of Safety Tidbits, I will share some tips for effective fall prevention for children from Parachute, which is Canada’s national charity dedicated to injury prevention.

