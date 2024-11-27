Falls are preventable: Part 2 of 3

DID YOU KNOW?
There are effective steps you can take to prevent a fall; these steps were assessed by the Public Health Agency of Canada and Finding Balance, a program for older adults and caregivers. The steps are as follows:
- Exercise: Challenge your balance and build strength.
- Get enough sleep.
- Take your time: Don’t rush when walking or getting up.
- Balance your body through good nutrition and hydration.
- Get your eyesight and hearing checked regularly.
- Manage your medications and review them regularly with your pharmacist or doctor as some may make you prone to dizziness and falling.
- Where well-fitting, sturdy shoes.
- Consider using a cane or other mobile device if needed.
- Maintain proper use of eyeglasses and hearing aids.
- Make sure you have proper lighting in hallways, stairs and walkways, as well as the bedroom and bathroom.
- Keep stairs free of clutter and exterior stairs and walkways free of cluttered, ice or snow.
- Install handrails along stairs and safety grab bars in the bathroom.
- Check your home for slipping and tripping hazards, and use non-slip mats or rugs.
- Ensure items are within reach.
Here are some additional best practices to share:
- Regarding the advocacy of wearing well-fitting, sturdy shoes … having ones that are closed heeled, non-slip and low-heeled are better.
- Consider winter traction aids during the winter season such as ice and snow grips for shoes and boots. Remember to remove them once inside your home or a building, as they are extremely slippery when they come into contact with flooring.
- Fix loose or uneven steps, as well as handrails.
- Consider motion-sensor lights near outside entrances.
- Use step stools that are sturdy and have a handrail, as well as rated for your weight.
- Place a lamp close to the bed where it’s easy to reach.
- Keep flashlights handy near your bed, in the kitchen, and main living area etc.
- Put it in a nightlight(s) so you can see where you’re walking.
- Put a non-slip rubber mat or non-slip self-stick strips on the floor of the tub or shower.
- Remove tow hitches from all vehicle’s when not in use. People have been killed by falling onto these hitches and striking their head or back of their neck!
- Keep both feet on the ground as much as possible when entering and exiting a vehicle. Go online and search: Getting In and Out of a Vehicle Safely.
In next week’s edition of Safety Tidbits, I will share some tips for effective fall prevention for children from Parachute, which is Canada’s national charity dedicated to injury prevention.
Safety—it starts with you folks.