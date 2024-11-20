Falls are preventable: Part 1 of 3

DID YOU KNOW?

In Canada, falls continue to be the #1 cause of injury for all ages. However, as we age, our risk of falling becomes greater.

Falls remain the leading cause of injury-related hospitalizations and injury deaths among Canadians aged 65 and older. In addition, with the aging of the baby boomer generation—projections indicate that by 2040—older adults will account for nearly one-fourth of Canada’s population.

Meanwhile, I would like to share some information from the Canadian-Injury-Prevention-Resource—an evidence-informed guide to injury prevention strategies in Canada—along with some other valuable insights related to fall prevention.

FALL PREVENTION EFFORTS

The first step to avoiding falls is to understand what causes them. For example, poor balance, decreased muscle and bone strength, reduced vision or hearing, and unsafe conditions in and around your home can increase your chance of falling.

WHY IS HEARING LOSS ASSOCIATED WITH FALLS?

The part of the inner ear that provides sensory information about spatial orientation, motion, and equilibrium (state of balance) has a shared location with the part of the inner ear responsible for hearing. There may be connected dysfunctions between the two causing an increased risk of falling. Additionally, decreased hearing may also directly limit one’s access to auditory cues that are needed for environmental awareness.

THE HUMAN COST OF SENIORS’ FALLS

In a single year, falls amongst seniors result in:

4,849 deaths

94,529 hospitalizations

424,609 emergency department visits

28,310 disabilities

TOP TYPES OF FALLS

The top types of falls that lead to seniors injury and death are:

Falls on the same level (slipping, tripping or stumbling).

Falls involving furniture.

Falls on stairs.

FALL-RELATED INJURIES IN SENIORS

The risk of falling and suffering an injury from a fall increases with age.

One in three adults over the age of 65 and one in two adults over the age of 80 will fall at least once per year.

Older adults who have fallen once, are two to three times more likely to fall again.

Falls are the leading cause of injury for older adults and can have a devastating and lasting impact resulting in injury, chronic pain, reduced quality of life and in severe cases, death.

Almost half of older adults who fall experience a minor injury, while 5 to 25% will experience a serious injury.

The rate of fall-related injuries for older adults is 9 times higher than for younger populations.

Falls are the cause of more than 60% of head injuries and over 95% of hip fractures in older adults.

Approximately 20% of older adults will die within the first year following a hip fracture, and 50% will never regain their pre-fracture functioning.

Forty percent of all nursing home admissions are a result of a fall.

Safety—it starts with you folks.