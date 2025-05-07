Emergency Preparedness Starts With You: Part 3 of 4

DID YOU KNOW?

It’s Emergency Preparedness Week (EP Week)! BE PREPARED. KNOW YOUR RISKS & PLAN FOR EVERY SEASON. Taking the initiative to ensure you’re prepared to protect yourself and your family during an emergency includes having a basic family EMERGENCY KIT. In addition, Public Safety Canada has information of what to include in an emergency kit at: www.getprepared.gc.ca

BUILD AN EMERGENCY KIT

In an emergency you will need some basic supplies. As well, you may need to get by without power or tap water; be prepared to be self-sufficient for at least 72 hours. Furthermore, make sure your kit is easy to carry and everyone in the household knows where it is. Keep your kit in backpacks, duffle bags or even suitcases with wheels, in an easy-to-reach, and accessible place.

BASIC EMERGENCY KIT:

Water – 4 litres of water per person per day. Include small bottles that can be carried easily in case of an evacuation order; include water purification tablets

Food that won’t spoil, such as canned food, energy bars and dried foods (Replace food and water once a year)

Manual can-opener

Headlamps

Wind-up or battery-powered flashlights (and extra batteries)

Wind-up or battery-powered radio (and extra batteries)

First Aid Kit

Zip-Loc Bags (to keep things dry)

Garbage Bags and Duct Tape

Extra keys to your vehicle(s) and house

Some cash in smaller bills, such as $10 bills and change for payphones if they exist in your community

A copy of your emergency plan and contact information

Special items such as prescription medications, equipment for people with disabilities, food, water, and medication for your pets or service animal (personalize your kit according to your needs)

RECOMMENDED ADDITIONAL ITEMS:

Items for babies and small children, such as diapers, formula, bottles, baby food, etc.

Extra pair of glasses or contact lenses and solution (if applicable)

Two additional litres of water per person per day for cooking and cleaning

Candles and matches or lighter (Place candles in sturdy containers and do not burn unattended)

Change of clothing and footwear for each household member

Sleeping bag or warm blanket for each household member

Toiletries

Hand sanitizer or moist towelettes

Utensils

PPE such as disposable gloves and medical masks

Toilet paper

Household chlorine bleach or water purifying tablets

Basic tools (hammer, pliers, wrench, screwdrivers, work gloves, dust mask, pocket knife)

Small fuel-driven stove and fuel (follow manufacturer’s directions and store properly)

A whistle (in case you need to attract attention)

Back up chargers and power banks for cell phone or mobile device

Pet Supplies etc.

Comfort Items (Varies as per individual)

Any other items specific to your household’s needs

EXTRA SUPPLIES FOR EVACUATION::

Seasonal clothes, shoes, and accessories, such as hats, gloves, boots, etc.

Sleeping bags or blankets

Survival multitool that includes a screwdriver, pocket, knife, and other basic tools

Lightweight plates, cups and utensils

Pens or pencils in a small paper/notepad

Playing cards, travel games, and other small activities

Items for babies and small children, such as diapers, formula, bottles, baby food, etc.

TIPS:

Not every household has the means to secure and store all of these items listed from above. You may have to connect with other family members, friends, and neighbours to see how you can support each other.

NOTE: Check your kit twice a year to ensure contents are up-to-date, check food items for expiration dates. Re-stock as needed.

STAY INFORMED

Staying informed during an emergency is crucial for your personal safety and effective response.

Staying informed involves staying updated on local alerts, following official sources for information, and maintaining a communication plan.

During an emergency, it’s important to stay tuned to all local media platforms. A portable, battery-operated or crank radio in your emergency kit in case of power outages is of great value.

Keep your cellphone or mobile device fully charged.

Alert Ready in Ontario is part of a national service designed to deliver critical and potentially life-saving emergency alert messages; check your phone’s compatibility.

Learn more about your local area hazards, so you can have better knowledge, which will help you prepare for them.

Safety—it starts with you.