Emergency Preparedness Starts With You: Part 2 of 5

DID YOU KNOW?

Emergency Preparedness Week (EP Week) is next week. In addition, Public Safety Canada has developed an online version of a home emergency plan at: www.getprepared.gc.ca

YOUR HOME EMERGENCY PLAN: THE FINAL FOUR STEPS

STEP 5 – PLAN FOR PETS

The most important thing you can do to protect your pets is to take them with you if you need to evacuate; this requires advanced planning as pets are not allowed in some public shelters or hotels.

Plan to take your pets with you to a relative or a friend’s home, or identify a “pet-friendly” hotel, boarding facility or emergency shelter in advance.

STEP 6 – PLAN FOR SPECIFIC RISKS

It makes sense to plan for the kind of emergencies that are most likely to occur in your region.

What would you do in case of a flood, ice storm or long term power outage?

What would you do in case of a train derailment containing hazardous materials/dangerous goods? NOTE: The Fort Frances, Ontario/International Falls, Minnesota CN Rail crossing is RANKED #1 for being the HIGHEST VOLUME Canada-United States Border Crossing for Rail Freight.

Write down instructions for the risks that are most likely to occur in your region.

STEP 7 – RECORD EMERGENCY CONTACT INFORMATION

Having all your important contact information in one place can be very helpful during an emergency.

Remember, your family may not be together when an emergency occurs; plan how to meet or contact one another.

Discuss what you would do in different situations.

If you are trying to contact others, use non-voice channels like text messaging, email or social media if possible, as these use less bandwidth than voice communications and may continue to work even when phone service has been disrupted.

LOCAL EMERGENCY NUMBERS: List numbers for Paramedic Service, Police Service and Fire Service etc.

FAMILY CONTACTS: List Names, Phone Numbers for Home/Work/Cell, list Emails and Home Addresses.

OUT-OF-TOWN CONTACT: In the event of emergency, each family member should call or email the same out-of-town contact person.

Choose a contact person who lives far enough out of town that they will most likely not be affected by the same event.

FRIENDS / NEIGHBOURS: Remember, once you’re safe, check on vulnerable family members, friends, neighbours or those in your community that may need additional assistance.

FAMILY DOCTORS: List patients name, doctor’s name and phone number.

NON-EMERGENCY NUMBERS: List the non-emergency numbers for Paramedic Service, Police Service, Fire Service, Health Clinic and any other ones you feel are needed.

INSURANCE AGENT/COMPANY: List name and phone number.

STEP 8 – COMPLETE SAFE HOME INSTRUCTIONS

Make sure you have properly installed and maintained working smoke alarms on every level of your home and outside/near sleeping areas. NOTE: For added protection, install working smoke alarms inside all bedrooms.

Ensure you have a fire extinguisher.

If you live in an apartment or are staying in a hotel, know where the fire alarms are located.

Know how to turn off main utilities such as: water, electricity, and gas etc.

Make copies of important documents—insurance, main identification documents like driver’s license, passports, birth and marriage certificates, and wills etc.

Safety—it starts with you.