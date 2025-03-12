Don’t Make Your Garage a CO Trap

DID YOU KNOW?

There are many people who—to this very day—continue with the deadly practice of running their vehicle’s engine inside their garage.

OPEN GARAGE DOORS DO NOT PROTECT YOU FROM CO (CARBON MONOXIDE)

Pre-warming or pre-cooling your vehicle by running it in the garage, even with the door(s) open, presents a significant safety risk. The accumulation of vehicle exhaust, even in a partially ventilated space, can lead to CO (CARBON MONOXIDE POISONING). In addition, attached garages are especially vulnerable, as poisonous gas can easily enter the home and poison your FAMILY and PETS!

PREVENT CO POISONING—DRIVE OUT IMMEDIATELY

NEVER leave your vehicle running in the garage with the door(s) closed or even open. Instead, open your garage door, start your vehicle and drive out immediately.

BE IN THE KNOW … WHEN IT COMES TO CO

You need CARBON MONOXIDE ALARMS if your home has either:

a fuel burning appliance

a fireplace (wood, natural gas, propane, kerosene)

an attached garage

HOW CAN YOU PREVENT CO POISONING?

Install CO alarms in your home and cabin/cottage/camp according to the manufacturer’s instructions and adjacent to each sleeper area; adjacent means the hallway or area outside the sleeping area. For added protection install a carbon monoxide alarm on every level of the home and cabin/cottage/camp according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Test CO alarms monthly by pressing the button. Alarm chirping? Act fast! Change batteries twice a year to prevent the chirp! Replace CO alarms according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Ensure all fuel-burning appliances, chimneys and vents are inspected annually by professionals. Visit COSafety.ca to find a registered contractor near you. Never use outdoor fuel-burning equipment (generators, patio heaters, gas/propane/charcoal barbecues/grills, etc.) inside your home or garage, as well as in a cabin/cottage/camp. Check that the vents from all fuel-burning appliances are unobstructed: Clear all fuel-burning appliance intake and exhaust vents after every storm. Conduct regular checkups to ensure that chimney and other fuel-burning appliance vents are not blocked, are always clear of snow and debris, and remain in good condition and function properly.

LOOK FOR THE MARK!

When purchasing a CO alarm, look for a recognized Canadian certification mark such as CSA, cCSAus, ULC, cUL, cULus, cETL, or cETLus, which should appear directly on the product—not just the packaging.

Safety—it starts with you.