Don’t be an April Fool!

With APRIL FOOLS’ DAY behind us and spring nearly two weeks underway, the long-range weather outlook indicates a trend towards melting temperatures.

A FOOL is generally defined as someone who lacks sound judgement or acts without considering the consequences. During the month of April, some safety advocates believe that anyone can be a FOOL or, even more so, an APRIL FOOL at any given time.

Furthermore, you are an APRIL FOOL if:

You don’t have the POISON CENTRE’S toll-free number readily available. NOTE: If you suspect a poisoning, call 1-844-POISON-X (1-844-764-7669) . Always keep the number nearby in a visible location, such as on your fridge; program the number into your phone’s contact list.

You don't leave valuable information for the SITTER such as emergency phone numbers, where to reach you, and the address etc. NOTE: There have been cases where the SITTER needed emergency personnel, but had no idea of the address they were at; true fact!

You don’t wear your seat belt when driving in a motor vehicle. NOTE: I served with the OPP (1986-1987) and with the Fire Rescue Service in a part-time and full-time capacity (1987-2024). I know from my own personal experience – as well as from the experience of many other emergency responders – the critical role seatbelts play in saving lives!

You don’t properly install and maintain working smoke alarms on every level of your home, cabin/cottage/camp, and outside/near sleeping areas. NOTE: For added protection, install working smoke alarms inside all bedrooms.

You don’t test your smoke alarms monthly by pressing the test button.

You don’t replace the batteries at least once a year in all your smoke alarms.

You don’t vacuum your smoke alarms annually according to the manufacturer’s instructions.

You have smoke alarms older than 10 years! NOTE: Even when appearing operational, SMOKE ALARM SENSORS – designed to detect smoke particles – gradually lose sensitivity over time. Consider that a 10-year lifespan equates to over 87,000 hours of constant exposure to typical household conditions.

You don’t have a home fire escape plan with two ways out of each room – especially sleeping areas – and a meeting place outside. NOTE: Obviously, windowless rooms – such as bathrooms – will only offer one way out.

You smoke in bed.

You leave burning candles unattended.

You store firearms and bullets unlocked and together.

You don’t test food that has been heated before feeding small children.

You don’t store matches and lighters out of sight and reach of children.

You store gasoline in the home, cabin/cottage/camp or even an attached garage.

You pour flammable liquids such as gasoline on wood to start or rekindle a fire.

You don’t LOOK WHILE YOU COOK! NOTE: Unattended cooking is a leading cause of fire.

In addition, if your home or cabin/cottage/camp has either: A fuel-burning appliance, a fireplace (wood, natural gas, propane, kerosene), or an attached garage… you are an APRIL FOOL if:

You don’t install working CO alarms in your home and cabin/cottage/camp according to the manufacturer’s instructions and adjacent to each sleeper area; adjacent means the hallway or area outside the sleeping area. NOTE: For added protection install a working carbon monoxide alarm on every level of the home and cabin/cottage/camp according to the manufacturer’s instructions.

You don’t test your CO alarms monthly by pressing the test button.

You don’t replace the batteries at least once a year in all your CO alarms to prevent the chirp!

You don’t replace CO alarms according to the manufacturer’s instructions.

You use outdoor fuel-burning equipment (generators, patio heaters, gas/propane/charcoal barbecues/grills, etc.) inside your home or garage, as well as in a cabin/cottage/camp.

Remember, if you never need what you learn about personal safety, you have lost nothing. But if you never learn what you need, you may lose everything… your FAMILY and your LIFE!

DON’T BE AN APRIL FOOL!

Safety—it starts with you.