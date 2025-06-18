Deadly Waters: Boating-Related Fatalities

DID YOU KNOW?
Between 2008 and 2017, Canada experienced 956 recreational boating-related fatalities, averaging nearly 100 deaths annually. This data comes from the “Recreational Boating-Related Fatalities in Canada, 2008–2017 Report.”
RECREATIONAL BOATING-RELATED FATALITIES: KEY FINDINGS
- Although recreational boating-related deaths rates decreased from 2008 to 2017, they continued to account for 21% of all water-related deaths in Canada.
- Deaths primarily occurred among adults.
- Nine out of ten recreational boating-related fatalities occurred among males.
- Lakes were the most frequent type of body of water where deaths occurred.
- Recreation boating-related fatalities most frequently occurred in the warmest months (May through August) and on weekends; the most common month for fatalities was July and the most frequent day was Saturday.
- Poor weather conditions, including rough water and high winds were frequent causes contributing to recreational boating-related death.
- Over one-third of individuals who were fatally injured in a recreational boating-related incident had consumed alcohol.
- The majority of individuals who died as the result of a recreational boating-related incident were not wearing a personal flotation device (PFD) at the time of the incident.
BOATING INCIDENT DETAILS
TYPE OF WATERCRAFT:
- The most frequent type of watercraft involved in recreational boating-related fatalities was a powerboat (51%).
- After powerboats, the next common type of watercraft in recreational boating-related fatalities was a canoe (23%), followed by a kayak (7%).
- The proportion of personal watercraft related deaths doubled in 2013-2017 (from 2% to 4%, with 18 deaths occurring in the most recent 5-year period).
- In 34% of recreational boating-related fatalities, the deceased was fishing from the boat prior to the incident.
- The most frequent watercraft involved in recreational fishing incidents was a small powerboat (44%), followed by a canoe (21%).
- The highest frequency of recreational boating-related fatalities occurred when the person capsized (41%).
- Falling or being thrown overboard was also a common cause of recreation boating-related death.
PERSONAL FLOATATION DEVICE USE
- In 80% of recreational boating-related fatalities for which personal flotation device (PFD) information was known, a PFD (such as a Lifejacket) was not worn by the person who died at the time of the incident.
- In 34% of the cases where a PFD was not worn, one was present in the watercraft at the time of the incident.
- Low PFD use is a widely established risk factor for recreational boating-related fatalities, and the majority of recreational boating-related deaths in Canada continue to involve individuals who are not wearing a PFD!
ALCOHOL CONSUMPTION
- Alcohol consumption was detected in 36% of the individuals who died from a recreational boating-related injury through post-mortem blood analysis.
- In the majority (74%) of the cases where blood alcohol concentration (BAC) was available, the reported level was above the legal limit of 0.08g/100mL.
- In over half of the recreational boating-related fatalities among people in their 30s, elevated BAC levels were found.
DRUG CONSUMPTION
- In 20% of recreational boating-related deaths, legal or illegal drugs were found in the bloodstream during post-mortem toxicological analysis.
KEY RISK FACTORS TO REMEMBER
Recreational boating-related incidents caused nearly 100 preventable deaths in Canada each year. Risk factors include:
- Male gender
- Poor weather conditions
- Alcohol use, and
- Not wearing a PFD
Remember, if you never need what you learn about injury prevention, you have lost nothing. But if you never learn what you need, you stand to lose everything . . . your family and your life!
Safety—it starts with you.