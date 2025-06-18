 

Deadly Waters: Boating-Related Fatalities

18 June 2025

DID YOU KNOW?

Between 2008 and 2017, Canada experienced 956 recreational boating-related fatalities, averaging nearly 100 deaths annually. This data comes from the “Recreational Boating-Related Fatalities in Canada, 2008–2017 Report.”

RECREATIONAL BOATING-RELATED FATALITIES: KEY FINDINGS

  • Although recreational boating-related deaths rates decreased from 2008 to 2017, they continued to account for 21% of all water-related deaths in Canada.

  • Deaths primarily occurred among adults.
  • Nine out of ten recreational boating-related fatalities occurred among males.
  • Lakes were the most frequent type of body of water where deaths occurred.
  • Recreation boating-related fatalities most frequently occurred in the warmest months (May through August) and on weekends; the most common month for fatalities was July and the most frequent day was Saturday.
  • Poor weather conditions, including rough water and high winds were frequent causes contributing to recreational boating-related death.
  • Over one-third of individuals who were fatally injured in a recreational boating-related incident had consumed alcohol.
  • The majority of individuals who died as the result of a recreational boating-related incident were not wearing a personal flotation device (PFD) at the time of the incident.

BOATING INCIDENT DETAILS

TYPE OF WATERCRAFT:

  • The most frequent type of watercraft involved in recreational boating-related fatalities was a powerboat (51%).
  • After powerboats, the next common type of watercraft in recreational boating-related fatalities was a canoe (23%), followed by a kayak (7%).
  • The proportion of personal watercraft related deaths doubled in 2013-2017 (from 2% to 4%, with 18 deaths occurring in the most recent 5-year period).
  • In 34% of recreational boating-related fatalities, the deceased was fishing from the boat prior to the incident.
  • The most frequent watercraft involved in recreational fishing incidents was a small powerboat (44%), followed by a canoe (21%).
  • The highest frequency of recreational boating-related fatalities occurred when the person capsized (41%).
  • Falling or being thrown overboard was also a common cause of recreation boating-related death.

PERSONAL FLOATATION DEVICE USE

  • In 80% of recreational boating-related fatalities for which personal flotation device (PFD) information was known, a PFD (such as a Lifejacket) was not worn by the person who died at the time of the incident.
  • In 34% of the cases where a PFD was not worn, one was present in the watercraft at the time of the incident.
  • Low PFD use is a widely established risk factor for recreational boating-related fatalities, and the majority of recreational boating-related deaths in Canada continue to involve individuals who are not wearing a PFD!

ALCOHOL CONSUMPTION

  • Alcohol consumption was detected in 36% of the individuals who died from a recreational boating-related injury through post-mortem blood analysis.
  • In the majority (74%) of the cases where blood alcohol concentration (BAC) was available, the reported level was above the legal limit of 0.08g/100mL.
  • In over half of the recreational boating-related fatalities among people in their 30s, elevated BAC levels were found.

DRUG CONSUMPTION

  • In 20% of recreational boating-related deaths, legal or illegal drugs were found in the bloodstream during post-mortem toxicological analysis.

KEY RISK FACTORS TO REMEMBER

Recreational boating-related incidents caused nearly 100 preventable deaths in Canada each year. Risk factors include:

  • Male gender
  • Poor weather conditions
  • Alcohol use, and
  • Not wearing a PFD

Remember, if you never need what you learn about injury prevention, you have lost nothing. But if you never learn what you need, you stand to lose everything . . . your family and your life!

Safety—it starts with you.

