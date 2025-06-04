DID YOU KNOW?

The Canadian Wildland Fire Information System (CWFIS) was developed by Natural Resources Canada. The system monitors fire danger conditions and fire occurrences across Canada. As well, daily weather conditions are collected from across Canada and used to produce fire weather and fire behaviour maps. In addition, satellites are used to detect fires, and reported fire locations are collected from fire management agencies.

INTERACTIVE MAP: A MUST-HAVE TOOL

The Canadian Wildland Fire Information System (CWFIS) Interactive Map is a must-have tool during WILDLAND FIRE SEASON. Additionally, this interactive map gives you real-time, detailed information about WILDLAND FIRES across Canada—all at your fingertips. Go to https://cwfis.cfs.nrcan.gc.ca and check this essential resource out, which is for anyone living in or near fire-prone areas.

BE IN THE KNOW & READY TO GO

Staying informed (being in the know) and ready to go (preparing for evacuation) during a nearby WILDLAND FIRE is crucial for your personal safety and effective response. In case of a WILDLAND FIRE nearby, here are some important steps to be aware of:

Stay Informed: Monitor weather and stay updated on local alerts.

Follow official sources for information, and maintain a communication plan.

Stay tuned to all local media platforms; a portable, battery-operated or crank radio in your emergency kit is of great value.

Keep your cellphone or mobile device fully charged.

Keep your vehicle’s fuel tank full.

Have your EMERGENCY KIT ready.

Many people evacuating from WILDLAND FIRES do not have an emergency kit readily available. This lack of preparedness can make for significant challenges and difficulties to stay safe and comfortable during the evacuation process. Meanwhile, if you need to evacuate your community, experts strongly recommend having an already prepared GRAB-&-GO BAG and EMERGENCY KIT with essentials to support you and your family.

ESSENTIALS FOR AN EVACUATION:

Here’s an example of an emergency evacuation checklist to consider:

EMERGENCY KIT: A well-stocked kit with supplies for 72 hours or more.

FOOD & WATER: Non-perishable, easy-to-prepare food and a 3-day supply of water per person.

FIRST-AID KIT: Include personal medications, band-aids, bandages, antiseptic wipes, and other necessary supplies.

MEDICATIONS: Ensure you have all prescribed medications, including any essential over-the-counter medication.

PERSONAL HYGIENE ITEMS: Toiletries, extra glasses or contacts, and any personal care items you may need.

CELL PHONE OR MOBILE DEVICE / CHARGER & BATTERY BANK: Stay connected with a charged phone or power bank.

FLASHLIGHTS & EXTRA BATTERIES: Reliable light sources and spare batteries.

BATTERY-POWERED OR HAND-CRANK RADIO: Stay informed about the ongoing situation.

GRAB-&-GO BAG: A smaller bag, such as a pack sack for immediate essentials.

IMPORTANT DOCUMENTS: Copies of birth certificates, passport, insurance papers, and include essential documents.

PERSONAL IDENTIFICATION: Ensure each family member has identification.

CASH: Small bills for emergencies.

WHISTLE: For signaling if needed.

CLOTHING & BLANKETS: Seasonal clothing and an emergency blanket for warmth.

PENS & NOTEPADS: For recording important information, etc.

