Youth baseball league looking for volunteers

The Municipality of LaVallee is hoping volunteers will “step up to the plate” and volunteer to get youth baseball going this spring. There is a need for an organizer, coaches and volunteers. Please call Lucille MacDonald at 275-8247 if you can help with this worthy cause.

The Guthrie United Church hosted its Spring Fling this Saturday (April 1st.) at the Devlin Hall from 2-3:30 p.m. There’s something for everyone at the bake and penny tables. Delicious desserts and beverages will be served to people attending. The cost is $5 for adults, $3 for 6-12 year and 5 and under pay no admission. All monies raised help with church costs.

Congratulations to Wade and Marlene Nelson on their 50th wedding anniversary, celebrated March 24. The community sends you well wishes for many more happy years together.

Shannon Kuchma was the lucky winner of the $500.00 early bird draw of the Riverside Hospital Draw that took place last week. The 50/50 draw takes place this Friday March 31. Be sure to purchase a ticket for a chance to win plus to help support our local hospital.

Jen Mosbeck was honoured with a baby shower Sunday (March 26) at the Devlin Hall. Jen and Ryan are expecting their first baby soon. Happy grandparents-to-be are Tim and Patti Mcdowal and Duff and Rochelle Mosbeck.

Wishes for a full speedy recovery to Lois Shine, Lois is in hospital but hoping to return home soon.

The Beer and Burger was well attended Friday evening, March 24 at the Emo Legion. The meat draws were won by Louise Bliss and Gayle Hyatt. The Legion would like to thank Cloverleaf Family Foods who generously donated the meat pack.

Listed are the church services for Knox and Guthrie United Churches for the Easter Services.

Palm Sunday: April 2 – joint service in Devlin at 9:45 a.m.

Maundy Thursday: April 6 – joint service in Devlin at 7 p.m. this will be a communion service.

Good Friday: April 7 – joint service in Emo at 11 a.m.

Easter Sunday: April 9 in Devlin at 9:45 a.m. and Emo at 11:00 a.m.

St. Patrick’s church will hold its Easter services as follows:

Holy Thursday: April 6 at 9:30 a.m.

Good Friday services: April 7 11 a.m.

Holy Saturday Services: at Our Lady of the Way (Pinewood) at 7 p.m.

Easter Sunday services: April 9 at 11 a.m.

The Emo Legion will host its Good Friday Fish Fry April 7 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Take outs are available from 4-4:45 p.m. Advance tickets only for this meal. Call the Legion at 482-2250 for more information if required. The cost is $20 for adults and $10 for children age 10 and under. Legion members pay $18. Members must show valid Legion card at time of purchasing ticket, one meal per Legion member. Tickets can also be purchased at Tompkins Hardware or Tompkins Outdoors.

A reminder Spring Fever Days takes place April 13-15. Always a fun filled few days of great deals, socializing and welcoming spring.

AG Days takes place May 6 at the Barwick Hall from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Caul’s catering will be providing lunch, for a nominal cost. Lunch tickets can be purchased at the door. More information to follow.

Robin’s 2 cents

When older people say, “enjoy them while they are young” they are talking about your knees and hips, not your kids.