World Day Of Prayer hosted by Christian Reform Church

This year’s “World Day Of Prayer” takes place March 7, at 1:30 p.m. This yearly event is being hosted by the Emo Christian Reform Church, 18 Meadow Street. The topic presented this year is “I Am Made Wonderful,” a video will be viewed by all attending. Everyone is invited and encouraged to attend.

The Annual Emo Walleye Classic takes place May 22-24 this year. The early bird entry deadline is February 28. The tournament takes up to 40 teams. The entry fee is $500 and it is a 100 percent payout event.

The Emo Legion will hosts its Beer and Burger evening this Friday, February 21, from 5-7 p.m. A meat draw will take place at Beer and Burger. A reminder meat draw tickets can be purchased and it’s not necessary to be at the draw to win the draw.

The next LaVallee Seniors Coffee takes place March 4. This coffee gathering will have a presentation on human trafficking. There will also be a Coffee Gathering on March 18.

The Senior’s Committee is hosting a Pancake Breakfast on March 15. This takes place at the Devlin Hall and is a good will event. More information to follow.

The Seniors Committee hosted a Valentine’s Supper on Friday (February 14). Close to 100 beef suppers were served. The Emo Legion chef’s and helpers provided an absolutely delicious meal. The hall was festively decorated for Valentine’s Day. Good country tunes were provided by Dwight and Donna Tank. One could feel the sheer joy of caring people, growing friendships and seniors enjoying “Their Golden Years.” The monies that have made the many events possible come from a HOHFC seniors grant from the Ontario Government.

A happy 70th birthday to Betty Westover. Betty reached this milestone birthday on February 3. A birthday gathering was celebrated in Thunder Bay on Saturday, February 15).

Happy to report that Glen Avyard is home from the hospital and doing well. Glen was even up to making the Seniors Coffee Gathering this week. Everyone was in agreement that it was great to see him back.

Friends and family send Ross and Denice Donaldson wishes for a happy 40th anniversary on February 14.

The Rainy River Agriculture Society will be hosting a “Hometown Hoedown” on Saturday, May 3. This will be an old time barn dance. The meal will be prime rib and barbecue chicken and Caul’s Catering will be doing the cooking. There will be a live band known as “The Sean Taylor Band” providing the music. Contact Sherri Hay at 276-0783 or Joe Bodnar at 276-8637 for more information. A full story to follow on this fundraiser.

Robin’s 2 cents:

Jacob noticed that his 60 year old father seemed to be losing his hearing, so he mentioned it to his mother. His mother replied, “Things haven’t changed that much. Only difference is, before, he didn’t listen. Now he can’t.”