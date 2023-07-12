Women’s Museum set for summer

The R.R. Women’s Institute Museum in Emo is all set to go for the summer. The museum’s hours of operation are Monday through Friday 9a.m.-4:30 p.m. There will be crafts every Thursday morning, please call 482-3991 or Facebook message to register, everyone is welcome to Like and follow the Rainy River District Women’s District Institute Museum on Facebook.The students will be having a garage sale every week starting July 12.

Sincere sympathy to the family and friends of Henry Kaemingh. He will be sadly missed by his loving family, friends and church. Henry was a kind, friendly man with a hello for everyone. Our community is holding you in prayers and caring thoughts at this sad time.

A wonderful time was had by all at the retirement come and go celebration for Karen Kellar on July 8, 2023 at the Devlin Hall. Karen retired from driving school bus after nearly 40 years and former “bus riders” and their parents stopped in to say thank you for a job well done. As one of her former students told her, “Thank you Mrs. Kellar for taking such good care of me, and making me feel safe on my way to school. No bullies were allowed on your bus!”

Many well wishes and memories were shared throughout the afternoon. Musician friends from Manitoba, Ignace and Dryden were also on hand to play her favourite country music during the event. Thank you Karen for taking such good care of our children and the years of dedicated service. Enjoy your retirement!

Tressa Galusha was honoured with a bridal/baby shower Sunday afternoon. The lovely shower made for an afternoon of visiting, games, and great food. Tressa and Trevor Mason will wed August 5th. Trevor’s mother Kim and his Aunt Lorraine Ferraro travelled from southern Ontario to attend the shower.

Proud parents are Barb Roy and Steve Galusha and Kim and Dwayne Mason.

The Emo Legion Branch #99 will be hosting a special Beer and Burger night July 20th. starting at 5p.m. During the evening the draw for the live edge picnic table will be made.

This draw is to help support the family of Wendy Wrolstad on their scleroderma journey.

