The West Rainy River District Lions Club continues with their good works. Their most recent generous donation was to improve palliative care and patient/family experiences in the district.

The Lions Club reached out to Laura Wilson (Co-Chair) of the Subset Palliative Care Committee and wanted to make a donation of $2,000 to improve palliative care and patient care for both patient and their families.

Some brainstorming was done between Lions Club members and Laura. The decision was made to make a donation of $500 to Rainy River, Emo and Riverside Hospitals plus Rainycrest Long-Term Care facility. The $500 to each facility will go towards making activity baskets for families as they sit vigil at the bedsides of their loved ones as they die. These baskets will be put together by Laura and delivered to each facility.

***

There will be an “always enjoyed“ Beer and Burger this Friday night, February 7, at the Emo Legion. A meat draw will also take place at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased and one doesn’t have to be present to win the draw. Call the Legion at 482-2250 for more information if required.

There will be a Legion Bingo on Tuesday, February 18.

The next LaVallee Seniors Coffee takes place Tuesday, February 18, from 1-3 p.m. at the Devlin Hall.

There will be a Senior’s Bingo at the Devlin Hall on Thursday, February 13. Bingo starts at 1 p.m. $20 for 20 cards.

West Rainy River District Lions Club member Peggy Advent, left, and Laura Wilson happy to display the cheque donated by the club to help improve palliative care across the district. The funds will go towards activity bags for families of palliative care patients. – Robin McCormick photo

***

Robin’s 2 cents

Dad came home from work with a huge box of chocolates. As the kids gathered around competing for the candy, Dad said, “Wait, I think these chocolates should go to the person who always does what Mom says and never talks back to her.”

The kids wailed in disappointment, “Not fair, Dad. You know that’s you!”