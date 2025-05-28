United Church of Canada celebrating 100 years

The United Church of Canada is celebrating its 100th anniversary. The Emo-Devlin United Church will honour this anniversary with a special church ceremony at Knox United Church in Emo on June 8 at 11 a.m.

All are invited to attend. Barb Miller will be conduct the service with the assistance of the Fort Frances Knox Choir and various members of area churches. Luncheon will be served after the service.

The Emo and District Auxiliary Strawberry Social will take place Friday, June 13. This always enjoyed event will be from 1:30-3:30 p.m. at the Emo Hospital. Admission is $5 at the door. Everyone is welcome to join in the fun.

Beer and Burger and a meat draw takes place this Friday, May 30, at the Emo Legion. The event is from 5 to 7 p.m., with the meat draw taking place at 7 p.m. The meat is provided by Rainy River Meats in Emo.

Happy 98th birthday to Neil Grant on May 26. The community sends you wishes for a healthy, happy year ahead!

Happy belated birthday to Marlene Nelson on her 80th birthday. Marlene reached this milestone birthday on May 16th. May your year ahead be blessed with health and happiness!

Happy 30th birthday to Shelby Rea who celebrated her birthday May 16th. Sending you wishes for the best year ever!

Sincere condolences to the family and friends of Penny O’Leary. Penny will be remembered to many for her kindness, smile and compassion. Penny styled many a persons hair, people would travel far for her hair talent. Penny was a person that always made you have a better day after seeing her. She will be greatly missed by many.

Congratulations to the top 3 teams winning the Emo Walleye Classic.

Mike Maxton and Dylan Ossachuk. *Dylan’s first time entering this tournament. Rob Turner and Paul Tilson Oliver Gibbons and Les Morrison

The Walleye Committee would like to thank all anglers, sponsors and volunteers, without them this event wouldn’t be able to be such a success. Next years planning are already in the motion!

* * *

Robin’s 2 Cents:

Give a weed an inch, and it will take a yard.