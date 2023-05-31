TOPS salad supper happening Monday

There will be an alway-popular TOPS salad supper this coming Monday, June 5. Come out and enjoy a delicious variety of salads, desserts, baked beans, buns, and all the fixings. The event starts at 6 p.m. The cost is $20 for adults, and $10 for youth aged 6-12, while kids 5 and under eat free.

There will be a spaghetti supper fundraiser on June 9 to raise money for the ongoing Dance Hall renovations. The cost is $20 for adults, children 6-12 years pay $10, and those 5 and under can eat for free.

Congratulations to the many people that saw to the success of this year’s Emo Walleye Classic. Thanks to the committee, volunteers, anglers, and all the fans attending.

When the final weigh-ins were completed, Doug McBride and Steve Ballan won, taking home a cash amount of $6,100, while Bill Godin and Greg Swire placed second, earning $4,600. Mike and Javyn Maxton got third place and won $2,350. I’m sure everyone involved is exhausted and already planning next year’s tournament.

The next Emo Legion Beer and Burger is June 2.

Congratulations to Jen and Ryan Mosbeck on the birth of their first child. Tanner George was born May 19. Happy grandparents are Duff and Rochelle Mosbeck and Tim and Patti McDowall.

Robin’s 2 Cents

Grandma and Grandpa were sitting in their porch rockers watching the beautiful sunset and reminiscing about “the good old days.”

Grandma turned to Grandpa and said, “Honey, do you remember when we first started dating and you used to just casually reach over and take my hand?”

Grandpa looked over at her, smiled, and obligingly took her aged hand in his.

With a wry little smile, Grandma pressed a little further, “Honey, do you remember how after we were engaged, you’d sometimes lean over and suddenly kiss me on the cheek?”

Grandpa leaned slowly toward Grandma and gave her a lingering kiss on the wrinkled cheek.

Growing bolder still, Grandma said, “Honey, do you remember how after we were first married, kind of nibble on my ear?”

Grandpa slowly got up from his rocker and headed into the house. Confused, Grandma said “Honey, where are you going?”

Grandpa replied, “To get my teeth!”