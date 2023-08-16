 

The fair is here

16 August 2023

The Rainy River Valley Agricultural Society Fall Fair is finally here. The fair begins tomorrow, Thursday, August 17, and goes until Saturday, August 19. This fair is a life-long tradition for many of us and a joy for the youngsters of today. Go with your family or friends, but whatever you do, take in the fair. It promises to be a good one!

The Rainy River District Women’s Institute Museum in Emo is selling birthday and anniversary calendars as a fundraiser. Calendars are $12 each with four names, and an additional 10 cents for each additional name. It’s an important fundraiser for the museum and a great way to keep track of the important dates in your life. You can purchase the calendars at the museum by phone at (807) 482-3991, message them on Facebook, or email museumfundraiser@gmail.com. Alternatively, you can visit the museum’s booth at the Emo Fall Fair.

The Rainy River Ladies Auxiliary’s Bingo at Rainy River Legion is August 20. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. and games start at 2 p.m. Come out and enjoy your Sunday afternoon.

The residents of Alberton are invited to sign up their garage sale for a garage sale trail event held September 9 throughout the community. The residents of Alberton will be hosting this fun-filled event. Maps will be available to download at www.Alberton.ca or can be picked up at the township office by Friday, September 8.

A reminder that there is an George Elliot old-time music dance at the Emo Legion on August 25th. The dance begins at 7 p.m.

Congratulations to Ashley Croswell and Marc LaPore on their August 6th engagement. The couple are planning a late summer or fall 2024 wedding. Proud parents are Mary and Trevor Croswell and Robert and Cathy LaPore.

Robin’s 2 cents

The Five Stages of a Female’s Life

  1. To grow up
  2. To fill out
  3. To slim down
  4. To hold it in
  5. To HELL with it

