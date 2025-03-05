Sure signs of Spring are upon us

Two sure signs that spring is upon us is the changing of clocks this Sunday, March 9. At midnight, clocks move ahead one hour.

Another sign the spring season is upon us is March break is next week March 10-14. This is for all students in the Rainy River District.

The Emo Legion will hosts its Beer and Burger Night including a meat draw this Friday March 7. This event takes place from 5-7 p.m. A reminder you can purchase tickets on the meat draw but do not have to be present to win. Following Beer and Burger there will be a “Country Jam” in the Legion Hall. Good old time music will be played at this event. Come out for an evening of good food, dancing and socializing.

There will be a LaVallee’s Seniors coffee break on March 18, from 1-3 p.m. at the Devlin Hall. Paramedic Donna Osullivan and her team will be at this coffee gathering willing to take seniors vital signs answer any questions seniors may have.

There will be a Seniors pancake breakfast on March 15, from 9-11 a.m. Sausages, pancakes, eggs and all the fixings make for a delicious meal. This is a good will offering event.

The LaVallee Seniors committee is hosting a bingo on March 27, starting at 1:00 p.m. All Seniors events take place at the Devlin Hall and are for seniors 55 plus.

The annual “Lenten Lunch” five-week worship series will be hosted by Knox United in Emo. Come for a short worship service, followed by soup and a sandwich at noon every week from March 12-April 9. The cost of $5 goes to support the United Church mission and service.

This year’s World Day of Prayer takes place March 7, at 1:30 p.m. at the Christian Reformed Church. This years topic is “I Am Made Wonderful,” a video will be viewed by all those attending. Everyone is invited and encouraged to attend. If you require more information call Linda Esselink at 482-1724.

Happy 65th wedding anniversary to Tom and Shirley Morrish. They celebrated this special day on February 26. Your community sends you wishes for many more years of anniversaries.

Happy 60th. anniversary to Jerry and Diana Mayes. This special anniversary was celebrated February 13.

An informal gathering to remember Dorothy Friesen will be held Monday, March 10, in the Emo United Church Hall. Come out with your memories of this outstanding woman. A luncheon will follow.

A happy 30th birthday to Jenaya VenHeyst on March 1. Jenaya was honoured with birthday parties to celebrate this milestone birthday.