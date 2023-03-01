Sturgeon Creek School hosts archery tournament

Sturgeon Creek School hosted three schools for an archery competition, including Mine Centre, Crossroads and Donald Young Saturday February 24.

Mr. Robert Kinsman was the teacher in charge of the competition and those competing.

There were shots at a distance of 8 m for a total of 30 arrows.

The competitors were from Gr. 7 and 8. The day ended with Sturgeon Creek placing first place, followed by Donald Young School and Crossroads.

Mr. Kinsmen would like to thanks all archers, coaches, and volunteers who helped make this day a fun filled and smooth running event. He’a looking forward to next year’s tournament. Also, thanks to the spectators that watched the event.

A thank you to mr. Kinsmen for his time spent at archery and hosting the event.

World Day Of Prayer 2023 Taiwan will be held March 3 at the St Patrick’s Church in Emo beginning at 1:30. All are welcome to attend.

Sincere sympathy to the family and friends of Len McCormick. He will be sadly missed by many. Len was an active person over many years in the district. Hockey, the Odd Fellows, being a LaVallee councillor, and much more filled Len’s life. It’s easy to see why Len was chosen Senior of the Year, a few years ago.

Many will remember Len’s love of old time dancing as he twirled his partner almost off her feet with his strength and expertise of dancing. Len loved people and especially his three sons and their families. He will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren. Our community sends condolences to all who are grieving.

Happy 80th birthday to Betty McTavish. Betty reached this milestone birthday last week. We wish Betty more happy, full-filled years.