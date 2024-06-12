Studentsenterarcherytournament

Rural students from Crossroads, Donald Young and Sturgeon Creek Schools competed in an Archery Tournament on Tuesday, May 28th. (The NASP Regional) National Archery Schools Program. This is one of ten Regional live tournaments. The event took place in Dryden, 137 students competed and it’s the first time RRDSB students competed.

Robert Kinsmen is the organizer of this event. If there’s another regional tournament Kinsmen, students and all involved are looking forward to attending.

The results for Middle School Boys Division were:

Easton Brown Nicholas Cain Tompson Reynolds Bryce Rudolph Landon Teeple

Middle School Girls

Leah Teeple Abby Neilson Hailey Gibson Darcey (from New Prospect School-Dryden) Brynlee Libiak

Congratulations to all students and thanks to all teachers and volunteers.

Happy 60th birthday to Patti McDowall. Patti’s birthday was June 8. Your community sends you wishes for many more birthdays and years of health and happiness.

The Emo Public Library is having an online silent auction. It starts this Friday, June 14 and runs until June 24. Details are on their Facebook page-Emo Public Library. Donations will be accepted until this Thursday, June 13.

There will be a Beer and Burger evening at the Emo Legion this Friday ,June 14th. please note only the club side of the Legion will be open, the hall side will not be. This is the last Beer and Burger for the season. This always enjoyed event resumes in September.

There will be a coffee gathering for Seniors at the Devlin Hall on June 18 from 1-3 p.m. The 2023 Senior of the Year will announced during this time. Also four public school students from Crossroads and Donald Young School will be presenting speeches that they recently competed in during the annual RRDSB speech contest.

This will be the final coffee break for the summer and they will resume in September. A much enjoyed pancake breakfast was held last Saturday, June 8. Approximately 60 people enjoyed the meal and socializing.

A reminder that the RCMP will be performing their Musical Ride presentations on July 17 in the horse arena at the Fair Grounds. This will be a good will offering event.

Robin’s 2 cents

I know you have been lying awake at night wondering why baby diapers have brand names such as “Luvs”, “Huggies” and “Pampers”, while undergarments for old people are called “Depends”.

Where here is the low down on the whole thing. When babies soil their pants, people are still gonna Luv’em, Hug’em and Pamper’em. When an old person does, it “Depends” on who’s in the will!