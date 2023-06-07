Strawberry Social set for this Friday

The Emo and District Hospital Auxiliary is hosting a Strawberry Social this Friday, June 9, from 1:30-3:30 p.m. All are invited to attend this event taking place at the Emo Hospital cafeteria. Admission is $5. The Auxiliary thanks all the community for their support.

The final Beer and Burger of the season takes place June 16. Beer and Burger will resume in September.

The Emo Legion will host a magic show this Saturday for all children. The show takes place in the Legion Hall from 1-3 p.m. The cost is $5 and includes a hotdog and pop.

There will be a spaghetti benefit supper June 24 for Wendy Wrolstead. This fundraiser takes place at the Emo Legion starting at 5 p.m. Tickets are $20 and can be bought in advance or at the door. The menu includes spaghetti and meat sauce, garlic bread, caesar salad and desserts. A bar will be available. Wendy was recently diagnosed with systematic sclerosis, resulting in many high medical costs.

Tickets can be purchased from:

Ann Keller 271-1716

Bill Rousseau 271-1720

Marissa Kellar 271-6465

Alvin and Carol McClain 482-1255

Jessica Drennan 271-0565

Tracy McClain 276-0210

Hair and Body Shoppe 482-2215

There will the a Dance Hall fundraising spaghetti supper on June 9 at the Emo Legion. The cost is $20 for adults, $10 for kids, and 5 and under eat free.

Sincere sympathy to the family and many friends of Elizabeth Johnson. She will fondly remembered by her family and friends as a strong support and caring women. The District sends caring thoughts and prayers to all grieving this sudden loss.

The lucky winner of May’s gas draw from Devlin’s Corner Store was Joanne Hyatt. She picketed a $50 gift card from the store. Be sure to register every time you purchase $40 in gas or more.

Sending get-well wishes for a speedy recovery to Travis McCormick. Travis recently underwent foot surgery.