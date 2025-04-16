Spring Fever Days just around the corner

The annual Emo Spring Fever Days is just around the corner, taking place Friday, April 25 and Saturday, April 26, this year. This is an event that most businesses, organizations and residents of Emo take part in. There will be sales at businesses, free draws, samples of goods and much more. The Emo Legion will host their Craft Sale, with close to twenty vendors participating, plus the Legion will have their soup and sandwich luncheon both Friday and Saturday.

The Christian Reformed Church will host its annual Pancake Breakfast during Spring Fever Days on Saturday, April 26, from 7:30 – 10:00 a.m. Pancakes, sausages and beverages will be served. This is a good will offering with monies raised being donated to the MRI for our local hospital.

The next Seniors coffee gathering takes place April 29 at the Devlin Hall from 1 – 3 p.m. All seniors 55 and over are welcome to attend.

The Devlin Guthrie United Church hosted a lovely Tea and Bake Sale on Saturday, April 12. Close to 70 people attended enjoying the wide variety of desserts, the penny and bake table, and the spring theme decorations (flower arrangement) which were won as door prizes and, of course, socializing. Hats off to the church volunteers that work hard to make this an event for all to enjoy.

Easter services for Knox United in Emo and Guthrie United in Devlin are as follows:

April 18 – Good Friday, Emo Knox, 10 a.m. with Ralph Fluit officiating.

April 20 – Easter Sunday, Devlin Guthrie, 10 a.m. with Barb Miller officiating.

Emo Knox United Church collected $1,164.00 from the Lenten Lunches. The money is being sent to the United Church of Canada Mission and Service Fund.

Happy 40th birthday to Shannon Kuchma on April 10. May the next years be filled with good health and happiness!

Hats off to all Fort Frances High School students, teachers, musicians, high school volunteers, district volunteers and all involved with the success of “Curtains.” The “Comedy Whodunit Musical” was well attended and the audience was entertained from the many helping hands it takes to offer this to all!

The Rainy River District Valley Agricultural Society is hosting a Hometown Hoedown on Saturday, May 3, at the Emo LaVallee Arena. The cost is $75, Caul’s catering is preparing a delicious dinner of prime rib, BBQ chicken and all the fixings. There will be a live band performing from Winnipeg, The Sean Taylor Band, who will perform country music to enjoy and offer dancing music to all those wanting to dance. Both a silent and live auction will take place. Contact Sherri Hay at 276-0673 or Joe Bodnar at 276-8537. Monies raised are to continue upgrades and renovations at the Emo Fair Grounds. Tickets are selling fast so be sure to purchase your ticket soon.

The Emo Walleye Classic takes place May 23 – 24 this year. Volunteers are needed. Please contact Tanya Smith if you’d like to volunteer or for more information at 807-629-6737.

Wishing everyone a Happy Easter.

May we all get to spend time with family and friends. Enjoy a good meal and day of celebrating the Easter Season.

Robin’s 2 Cents:

Young Jimmy was late for Sunday school and the minister asked him why he was tardy.

“Sir, I was going to go fishing, but my father told me to go to Sunday school instead,” Jimmy explained.

“Well, good for your father,” said the minister. “Did he properly explain why it’s better to come to Sunday school and not go fishing this morning?”

“Yessir,” Jimmy replied. “He said there wasn’t bait enough for the two of us.”