Several Family Day events happening across the region on Monday

Rainy River High School will be hosting NORWOSA ‘A’ volleyball playoffs on February 15 and 16th. The Rainy River Owls Senior girls team will play for the gold in February 16. Come out and cheer the teens on and good luck to all players.

February 20th. is Family Day and there are events happening for families to enjoy.

The Emo Rec Committee will be having a free public skate from 10-11 a.m. and shiny from 11 a.m. to noon. Kids snacks and free drinks will be provided.

Weechi-It-Te-Win Family Services will be offering events on Family Day, these events are open to the public. The Memorial Sports Centre will have a free swim from 10:15-11:30 a.m. and skating from 11a.m. -3:30 p.m. and more swimming from 1:15-2:45 p.m. The Duke Arena will have free public skating offered to all from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Contact Danielle Bruyere at 274-3201 extension 4052 for further information. Be sure to spend time with your family on this day!

This year’s March break for students in our district is March 13-March 17th.

Happy 50th anniversary to Harold and Shirley McQuaker on February 10. The couple were honoured with a surprise anniversary party last Saturday evening. The event was well attended by friends and enjoyed by all. May you enjoy many more happy years together.

Happy 75th birthday to Gaydonna Baker, may you have continued health and happiness.

The Emo Legion will host its next Beer and Burger on February 24th. This will be followed by a Country Jam. The Beer and Burger starts at 5 and goes tell 7 p.m. The Legion has recently started to have a meat draw the nights of Beer and Burger, the winners of the first event were Peter Engberg and Diane Bonot, with the winners of last Friday’s draw being Anne Marie Kellar and Sierra Happy. The lucky winner of the Devlin’s Store gas draw for January was Vern Cogger. He won $50. gift card, be sure to enter the draw every time you purchase $40 in gas or more.

Sincere sympathy and caring thoughts to the children, family and friends of Greta Barr. She was a strong, well-educated women, she spent many years in Burriss. She will be sadly missed by all that knew her.