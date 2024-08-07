Seniors invited to sign up for Moose and Fiddle concert

Seniors 55+ are invited to sign up for the Moose and Fiddle Concert. This outdoor music show takes place August 24 in Nestor Falls. This is an event made possible from the recent Seniors Community Grant that LaVallee Municipality received from the Conservative Government. All seniors in the district are welcome. The bus will leave the Devlin Ballpark at 12:45 p.m. The variety of music performers play throughout the day and into the evening. The expected time of departure to return home is around 9:30 p.m. There will be food to purchase from Lake of the Woods Brewing Co; Black Oven Pizzas; Talk on the Street; Groop’s Country Catering; and Ice Cresm Camper. There will also be crafts and artists selling their one of a kind simple pleasures. Be sure to bring a lawn chair, a cooler if you wish and anything else you ma require. To register for this event contact Lisa at 276-7555 or Pat at 276-3042.

Happy 80th birthday to both Dan Wilson and Donna Pollard. The cousins share their birthdates on July 14th. Dan celebrated his birthday Sunday (August 4) with family and friends attending. Donna was also honoured with a party on July 14th. Both Dan and Donna enjoyed their parties and were appreciative to visit family and friends. Our district sends both cousins many more years of birthday celebrations.

A happy 65th wedding anniversary to Bill and Carol McLean. The couple reached this special anniversary on July 31. A celebration was held August 2 at the Devlin Hall. Many family members and friends attended. Bill and Carol are a wonderful couple and our community is blessed to have them. Sending you both anniversary wishes and hoping for many more anniversaries.

Congratulations to Leanne Donaldson on her recent retirement. Leanne retired last week after working nearly 38 years at the Fort Frances Times. Leanne was an expert at her job as a graphic designer, and was a wealth of knowledge and support for everyone who works there. As John Pierce says, “She was absolutely stellar in her nearly 38 years.” Our community sends you all the best in your retirement years.

Lee Donaldson was the winner of July’s gas draw from DevLynns. Lee receives a $50.00 gas card. Be sure to sign up for the monthly draw every time you purchase $40.00 of gas or more.

Sincere sympathy to Pat Clysdale Cornell, Kim Cornell and their family in the passing of Pat’s mother Joanne Clysdale. Joanne passed August 3rd. after a short illness. Joeann and her husband Earle raised six daughters. Earle farmed and owned a butcher shop and abattoir, while Joanne taught piano. She had a university degree from the University of Toronto and together they travelled the world. Pat’s parents never missed Rebecca or Garnett’s special events, sports, music festivals, graduations, concerts, musical reviews or barn concerts. They loved visiting the Rainy River District and made friends easily. When Pat first got a job here, Joanne said, “That’s the place they plant flowers in cemeteries?” Joanne being a wonderful, avid gardener was impressed with that. Joanne and Earle had been here on many trips and Earle and Pat’s uncle Jackson used to buy cattle at the Stratton Sale even before Pat had met Kim. Joanne and Earle have a subscription to the Fort Frances Times about all the happenings in the district.

Robin’s 2 cents

While on a road trip, an elderly couple stopped at a roadside restaurant for lunch. After finishing their meal, they left the restaurant and resumed their trip. The woman had unknowingly left her glasses on the table, and she didn’t miss them until they had been driving for about 40 minutes. By then, to add to the aggravation, they had to travel quite a distance to find a place to turn around. All the way back to the restaurant, the elderly husband became the classic grumpy old man. He fussed and complained, and scolded his wife relentlessly during the entire drive. The more he chided her, the more agitated he became. To her relief, they finally arrived at the restaurant. As the woman got out of the car to retrieve her glasses, the old geezer yelled at her, “While you’re in there, you might as well get my hat and the credit card!”