Seniors events planned for January

The Seniors Committee from the LaVallee Municipality, held a planning meeting, on Monday January 8th. Many ideas were shared for events into March. The first two being a Coffee Break Afternoon on both January 16 and 30. This gathering for seniors 55 plus will take place at the Devlin Hall from 1-3 p.m. complimentary coffee, tea and baking will be served.

Although this committee is just at its planning stages, there is a lot of enthusiasm from the ten community members including Lucille MacDonald and Elaine Hughes (members from council) who attended. As things progress, there are a wide variety of events that can be applied for that will offer seniors many opportunities for exercise, entertainment, speakers on many issues involving seniors safety and other ideas to be looked into. The meetings are open to all community members and seniors from other communities are welcome especially seniors who have lived in the Municipality of LaVallee.

Hoping to see many seniors out at the coffee gathering and upcoming events. If you know of a resident that needs a ride to the events, give them a call and offer to give them a ride. I’m sure it would be greatly appreciated.

Congratulations to Kurtis Hill and Katie Yurick on their Christmas engagement. Happy parents are Eric and Sue Yurick and Ralph Hill (Joanna Loney) Kurtis’s mother was the late Judy Kaufman (Jim Ash).

Congratulations to Dawson Caul and Sydney Johnson on their Christmas Eve engagement. Proud parents are Les and Erin Caul and Greg Johnson and Heather Johnson. Also sharing the happiness of this engagement is Rosanna DeGagne-Tweetie and Bob and Diane Lishman.

Wedding dates haven’t been set for either off these happy couples. Our community sends them all the best in their upcoming marriages.

A happy belated 65th birthday to Linda Angus. Linda reached this milestone birthday December 21 May you enjoy many more happy years.

Sincere sympathy to the family and friends of Doug Brusven. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends. Our community sends you caring thoughts and prayers at this sad time.

Sincere sympathy to the family, friends and co-workers of Richard Garbowski. Richard moved from Missouri USA and started employment in 1979 at Riverside Hospital, where he worked in the lab for many years. Richard also operated Richard’s Rod and Reel for several years, making fishing rods. His recent employment has been at Canadian Tire, where he was a friendly and helpful customer service person. Our community sends caring wishes to those grieving this loss.

The Emo Legion will hosts a Beer and Burger evening this Friday, January 12th. the always popular meet draw will also take that evening along with a Country Jam following Beer and Burger. Come out and enjoy a great meal and an evening of dancing and old time music.

I humbly apologize for a mistake in my last week’s Devlin News, recently born Lochlan Frenette is a baby boy, not a girl, as I mistakenly printed.

Robin’s 2 cents

The adult version of “heads, shoulders, knees and toes” is “wallet, glasses, keys and phone.”