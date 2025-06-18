Seniors coffee gathering to return in September

The LaVallee Seniors committee hosted their last gathering until fall on June 10, a potluck luncheon was enjoyed by many, along with the regular coffee gathering. Coffee gatherings will start up again on September 16, 2025. There will be a Seniors picnic for all seniors and their families and friends on September 7.

Last weeks Emo Legion’s Beer and Burger was a well attended event with everyone enjoying the food and visiting. The lucky winners of the meat draw were Char Hyatt and Peter Enburg, and the meat packs were purchased from Cloverleaf Groceries. The Emo Legion is still accepting resumes for clubroom steward (bartending position). The final Beer and Burger until fall will be on June 27. Dancing and music will be provided by Phillip Schram.

A reminder that the Dance Hall is available for events. The renovations have been completed and the hall is in tip-top shape for anyone wishing to rent it. Call Joeann Hyatt at 486-3100 or text Tanya Smith at 629-6737. There will be a garage sale at the Dance Hall on June 28, starting at 8:30 a.m. All types of articles will be available. Donations for this sale would be appreciated.

Congratulations to the Bodnar brothers and their fiancés. Cody Bodnar and Haley Bullied were recently engaged. Proud parents are Tammy Marsh and Murray Bullied and Joe and Kathy Bodnar. Sending congratulations to Ryan Bodnar and Jasmine Haney on their engagement. Happy parents are Jennifer Brasseur and Laverne Haney and Joe and Kathy Bodnar. No wedding dates have been set yet. Once again the district sends both couples all the best on their upcoming marriages.

There will be funeral services for Dan Shine on June 28, at 1:00 p.m. The funeral takes place at the Devlin Hall.

Sincere sympathy to Bob Bosma, family and friends in the passing of Juliane Rena Good. She will be missed by all those that loved her. There will be a graveside service for Julie on September 12, at the Emo Cemetery at 2 p.m. for family and friends.

The Emo Museum will host its annual pie day on Wednesday, July 9, from 11:30 – 3:00 p.m.

The Emo and District Hospital Auxiliary ladies would like to thank everyone that supported their Strawberry Social last Friday, June 13. The event was well attended with all having a great time.Thanks to Norlunds, Tompkins, and Tompkins Outdoors Sports for their purchase of many take out orders. The community support is much appreciated.

Robin’s 2 cents:

Wife: Suppose you hit the jackpot of one million dollars in the lottery and the same day someone kidnapped me and demands one million dollars, what will you do?

Husband: I doubt if I can hit two jackpots in one day!