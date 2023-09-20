Sabbe family wins pontoon boat

The West Rainy River District Lions pontoon boat raffle was held Saturday during the Rainy River Walleye Tournament and the winners were a Devlin family – Brian and Michelle Sabbe and their two boys Rylan and Brayden.

Rylan shared with me they were very surprised. Michelle informed me she has bought a ticket every year, not expecting to win but to support the Lions Club and all their good work. Michelle knows both the Ed Katona Family and Sheila Medwechuk (both previous winners) so she was very happy to be in the same company as people she knows and cares about.

Happy 50th birthday to Ken McCormick. Ken turned 50 on September 14. A birthday party was enjoyed by family and friends. Your community wishes you many more happy years.

Congratulations to Angela Halverson and Allen Smith. The happy couple were wed Saturday, September 16. The Rainy River District sends you both wishes for many years of happiness.

Congratulations to Taylor McQuaker and Cole Sandelovich on their recent engagement. Happy parents are James and Nicole Sandelovich and Shane and Rachel McQuaker, also grandparents John and Judy Sandelovich and Bill and Mary Ellen Sinclair, Harold and Shirley McQuaker and Mavis and Marc St. Hilaire. A lovely engagement party was held to celebrate the engagement with friends and family attending. Sending you all the best for your upcoming wedding and marriage.

Congratulations to Alyssa VanDrunen and Christopher Leek on their recent engagement. Proud parents are Greg and Myrna VanDrunen and Albert and Cathy Leek. Sending you wishes for many happy years together.

Wedding congratulations to Chris Mutz and Socorro Galusha, the couple were wed in the beautiful mountains of Montana on August 26.

Happy parents are Tim and Laura Mutz and Daryl and Leah Galusha.

An ”I Do” barbecue was held last Saturday (September 16) at Tim and Laura’s home. The many family members and friends attending had a great time sharing the happiness of this marriage.

The district wishes you both many years of wedded joy.

Congratulations to Rebecca Witherspoon and Cory Randel on the birth of their son, Maxtyn Alexander born August 27. Happy grandparents are Holly and Murray Witherspoon and Sonya and Gordon Randal and great grandparents Bill and Carol McLean and Millie Witherspoon.

There will not be a Harvest Supper at the Devlin Hall this year. This event is hosted by Guthrie United Church along with the of the entire community. It is hoped this event will take place next year.

This week, Sept. 24, there will be a church service at Guthrie United Church in Devlin at 9:45 a.m.

The next Beer and Burger to be held at the Emo Legion takes place this Friday, September 22. A meat draw will take place during the Beer and Burger event. Tickets can only be purchased in the clubroom the night of the draw but participants do not need to be present at the time of the draw to claim a prize. There will also be a Country Jam ,Friday hosted by George Elliot. The Country Jam is from 7-10p.m. in the Legion Hall.

Robin’s 2 cents

An elderly man, thinking his wife was losing her hearing, went about 20 feet behind her and asked, “Can you hear me, sweetheart?” No reply. Moved to 10 feet and inquired again. No reply. Five feet and not a word. A few inches behind her ear, he asked, “Can you hear me now, honey?” His wife said, “For the fourth time, yes!”