RR Valley Agricultural Society Hoedown was amazing

There are no other words to describe the RRVAS Hoedown other than amazing, the gala held Saturday, May 3, 2025, left everyone attending feeling privileged to be part of this amazing district and the efforts volunteers can put forth. When entering the arena, the decorating was superb, the laughter from people definitely put all attending in a festival mood. The food served to over 500 people was delicious and served in record time. The organizers had purchased treats for all (cowboy drink cups, etc.) The live band didn’t leave any dancers disappointed, as well as those that just wanted to listen.

Lots of cowboy boots, hats, denim, belt buckles, fringes and much more were displayed. Cowboy hats and all other hats off to the organizers.

Joe Bodnar has asked me to thank all volunteers, sponsors and those donating for their efforts.

The Rainy River Legion will host a Bingo on May 11, at 1 p.m. with a special jackpot on 53 numbers for Mothers Day. Also the canteen is available with a meal of lasagna and garlic bread and salad being served. Bring your Mother out for lunch from noon to 4 p.m.

The winner of last weeks meat draw held Friday, May 2, was Keith Stromstead and Verla Neufeld. The meat was provided by Cloverleaf Grocers. The next Beer and Burger is May 16.

All spots are filled for this Friday, May 9, cornhole tournament but spectators are welcome. Canteen and bar will be available.

Sincere condolences to the family and friends of Brian Kellar. Brian spend his life in Devlin, he was a great family member. Brian was a dedicated member of the Guthrie United Church where he was a member of the choir. Thinking of all mourning his passing.

Sincere sympathy to Patti McDowall and her family in the passing of Patti’s brother Bruce Sirotiak. Sending prayers and caring thoughts at this sad time.

Happy 40th anniversary to Shawn and Tracey Hyatt on May 4. The couple celebrated this special anniversary with their children, hosting a lovely supper and afternoon/evening of socializing.

Happy retirement to Doug Hyatt. Doug’s final day of work was April 30th. In his younger years Doug was employed at CN, moving on the Fort Frances paper mill, and has spent the last while working for Finway as a construction labourer. When asked what he would spend his time doing he gave a famous Doug smile and said, “Whatever’s on the honey do list.”

A belated happy 40th birthday to Brody MacDonald. Brody turned 40 on April 29.

Sending Don Kinnear wishes for a full recovery. Don has been in the hospital for quite some time and has been sent to Thunder Bay for further testing. He is now back in Fort Frances hospital.

Congratulations to Dallas Hyatt and Kyle Pyrozyk on the birth of their first child. Elliot Marvin was born April 27 in Winnipeg. Proud grandparents are Pat Hyatt and Tracy Neilson and Jaime and Dave Hay and Rhonda and George Pyrozyk and grest grandma Gayle Hyatt.

The next LaVallee’s seniors coffee gathering is May 13.

There will be a seniors bingo on May 15.

Both these events take place at the Devlin Hall and start at 1 p.m.

Events open to everyone 55 and over.

The Emo Museum opens its doors for the summer season on July 2, 2025. They will be hosting their annual Pie and Coffee Day on July 9. The museum board is looking to hire summer students and also for board members, please contact Mary at dave.mary.goodman@gmail.com.

Sending a farewell to Sheila Carmody as she has left her home on McTavish Rd. and moved into Golden Age Manor. Our community sends you all the best in your new surroundings!

Happy Mother’s Day to all the Mom’s in our district and beyond. May your day be filled with much happiness and joy.

* * *

Robin’s 2 Cents:

Husband: Last night, in your sleep, you were using abusive language against me.

Wife: That was your imagination.

Husband: What was my imagination?

Wife: That I was asleep.