Resident returns from lengthy hospital stay

There’s no place like home, that quote definitely rings through for Marilyn McKinnon. Marilyn returned to her home on August 7th after being in the hospital since August 8 2022 – just one day short of a full year hospital stay. Due to mobility issues that required a long stay, Marilyn and Ken (her husband) had no choice but for Marilyn to have a lengthy hospital stay. Fortunately, Marilyn is home and with help from home care agencies and help from her husband Ken, she is able to enjoy the comfort oh her own home. Our community wishes you all the best Marilyn, and as you shared, “There’s nothing like sleeping in your own bed”.

The winners of the meat draw held Friday (September 8) during Beer and Burger were both first time winners Chantel Gogal and Jane Tilly.

Cribbage starts at the Emo Legion this Wednesday ( September 13) from 7-9, and will be played every Wednesday evening, the cost is $5.00. Call the Legion at 482-2250 for more information on their many events taking place.

Sincere sympathy to the family and friends of Doris Cain. Doris passed last week, she will be sadly missed by her friends and family. Your community is thinking of you at this sad time.

Hats off to the Hydro workers that were involved in the power outage repaired last Sunday, September 10. These trained workers were able to restore our hydro at 5 p.m. instead of the estimated 7 p.m.

Mark Busch our new landfill attendant is doing a great job at our local landfill site. Keep up the good work.

It’s a slow news week but I’d like to mention if you have anything for the Devlin news please text me at 807-271-3568.